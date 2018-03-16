To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Hike No. 2,599
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club at this wooded 225-acre site, about 30 miles northwest of the metro Quad-Cities. "This is a great chance for premium wildlife viewing while hiking the scenic trails," the club reports. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Fishing Has No Boundaries
WHEN: Register now
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Open to individuals with disabilities. Volunteers are needed, too. Attendees will spend the morning fishing on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 for a registration packet. Go to www.easterniowafhnb.org for more information.
Name that swan
WHEN: Now through March 20
WHERE: Online
DETAILS: Vote for your favorite name suggestion for the new male swan at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/DJJ63YS to make your selection.
Trout releases
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 23
WHERE: Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine (10 a.m.); Gate 1, Lake of the Hills at West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport (10:30 a.m.)
DETAILS: Anglers need a valid fishing license and must pay a trout fee to participate. Go to iowadnr.gov for more information about rules and regulations.
Icicle Bicycle Ride
WHEN: Saturday, March 24
WHERE: Happy Joe's, 408 South 1st St., Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: 28-mile route; Go to rbbcclinton.com for more information.
Beaster Bunny Run/Walk
WHEN: Saturday, March 24
WHERE: Regional Rec Plex, Burlington, Iowa
DETAILS: 5K, children's races and Easter egg hunt; Go to goo.gl/QoR3VD for more information.
Black Hawk Hiking Club's annual banquet
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24
WHERE: Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The $14 meal includes a choice of two entrees and three sides. Beverages included. After dinner, Dave Murcia, naturalist at the Wapsi Center, will speak about the ecology and geology of area rivers. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Spring youth hunt
WHEN: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25
WHERE: Three Hills Hunting Preserve, 2100 212th St., Bernard, Iowa
DETAILS: Scott County Pheasants Forever is hosting this free event for children age 8-16. Adults must accompany youth hunters. Lunch will be provided. There will be a gun raffle and an educational speaker. Raffle tickets cost $20. Call 563-879-3182 for more information.
Campground opening
WHEN: Friday, March 30
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Campsites are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to goo.gl/V8kCCz for more information.
Easter Egg Scramble
WHEN: Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Village of East Davenport
DETAILS: 5K, children's 1/2-mile race and Easter egg hunt; Go to www.scramble5k.com for more information.
Full Blue Moon Hike
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: This is a Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club event. Meet in the main parking lot across the street from the Illiniwek Campground. A club member will lead the 60- to 75-minute hike. Bring a headlamp or flashlight in case of cloudy skies. Interested? Contact Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com. Sign up at goo.gl/eLwkEv.