Trout release
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to release trout next Friday, March 23, at Discovery Park in Muscatine and West Lake Park in west Davenport. The agency suggests beginner anglers use small hooks with nightcrawlers, simple spinners or small bobbers and corn to draw the fish.

Hike No. 2,599

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon

DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club at this wooded 225-acre site, about 30 miles northwest of the metro Quad-Cities. "This is a great chance for premium wildlife viewing while hiking the scenic trails," the club reports. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

Fishing Has No Boundaries

WHEN: Register now

WHERE: Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche

DETAILS: Open to individuals with disabilities. Volunteers are needed, too. Attendees will spend the morning fishing on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 for a registration packet. Go to www.easterniowafhnb.org for more information. 

Name that swan

WHEN: Now through March 20

WHERE: Online

DETAILS: Vote for your favorite name suggestion for the new male swan at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/DJJ63YS to make your selection. 

Trout releases

WHEN: 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 23

WHERE: Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine (10 a.m.); Gate 1, Lake of the Hills at West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport (10:30 a.m.) 

DETAILS: Anglers need a valid fishing license and must pay a trout fee to participate. Go to iowadnr.gov for more information about rules and regulations. 

Icicle Bicycle Ride 

WHEN: Saturday, March 24

WHERE: Happy Joe's, 408 South 1st St., Clinton, Iowa

DETAILS: 28-mile route; Go to rbbcclinton.com for more information.

Beaster Bunny Run/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, March 24

WHERE: Regional Rec Plex, Burlington, Iowa

DETAILS: 5K, children's races and Easter egg hunt; Go to goo.gl/QoR3VD for more information.

Black Hawk Hiking Club's annual banquet

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24

WHERE: Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island

DETAILS: A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The $14 meal includes a choice of two entrees and three sides. Beverages included. After dinner, Dave Murcia, naturalist at the Wapsi Center, will speak about the ecology and geology of area rivers. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information. 

Spring youth hunt

WHEN: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25

WHERE: Three Hills Hunting Preserve, 2100 212th St., Bernard, Iowa

DETAILS: Scott County Pheasants Forever is hosting this free event for children age 8-16. Adults must accompany youth hunters. Lunch will be provided. There will be a gun raffle and an educational speaker. Raffle tickets cost $20. Call 563-879-3182 for more information.

Campground opening

WHEN: Friday, March 30

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton

DETAILS: Campsites are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to goo.gl/V8kCCz for more information.

Easter Egg Scramble

WHEN: Saturday, March 31

WHERE: Village of East Davenport

DETAILS: 5K, children's 1/2-mile race and Easter egg hunt; Go to www.scramble5k.com for more information. 

Full Blue Moon Hike

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 31

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton

DETAILS: This is a Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club event. Meet in the main parking lot across the street from the Illiniwek Campground. A club member will lead the 60- to 75-minute hike. Bring a headlamp or flashlight in case of cloudy skies. Interested? Contact Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com. Sign up at goo.gl/eLwkEv.

