To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Run the Rock
WHEN: 8 a.m. today, Armed Forces Day
WHERE: Rock Island Arsenal
DETAILS: 5K, 10K and children's 1-mile and 1/2-mile races; Go to goo.gl/RYvBfG for more information.
Livefit with Lupus Hills of the Q-C Race
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire
DETAILS: Half marathon, 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 1-mile run/walk; Go to livefitwithlupus.org for more information.
Youth Fishing Derby
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Lower Butterworth Park pond, 1800 Archer Drive, East Moline
DETAILS: East Moline Police Benevolent is hosting its inaugural free youth Fishing Derby. Entries must be age 5-15. Free fishing prizes and raffle prizes; free hot dogs, chips and Country Style Ice Cream. Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present fishing/outdoors demo. First 100 entries may participate. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and fishing begins at 10 a.m.
RAGBRAI training
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Camden Park, 2701 1st St. E, Milan
DETAILS: 30/35-mile ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club.
Sunderbruch B&B Trail Races
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 10K and 5K; Go to facebook.com/sunderbruchBB for more information.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Strides for Clinton County Autism Run/Walk
WHEN: 10 a.m. today
WHERE: Camanche, Iowa
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1.5-mile walk; Go to strides4cca.com for more information.
John Hauberg Memorial Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City
DETAILS: Pay tribute to John Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920, with a group hike. A potluck meal will follow the outing, so bring tableware, a cup and a dish to share. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Archery trap league
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 22, 29
WHERE: 1624 220th St., Reynolds, Illinois
DETAILS: Test out Stick & String's archery trap machine this month. Go to goo.gl/VNEqw8 for more information about the machine. Call Austin Pinon at 309-429-1423 for more information about the league.
Pizza Ride
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 24
WHERE: Celebration Belle parking lot, 2501 River Drive, Moline (24-mile ride); Empire Park, 751 N. 20th St., Hampton (13-mile ride beginning at 5:45 p.m.)
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail to Riverbend Pizza Place, 708 S. Main St., Port Byron. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Archery Basics
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Children will learn how to use a bow and arrow in this hands-on class. They must be in fourth grade or above to participate. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Free Community Yoga
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Bass Street Landing Plaza, 17th Street, Moline
DETAILS: All levels are welcome. Go to goo.gl/CfJdpY for more information.
Superhero Ride
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
The Wild 5
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Trinity Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to runningwildusa.com for more information.
First Step Riverfront
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Western Illinois University, Moline
DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile children's race; Go to goo.gl/EejpCs for more information.
Guided horseback rides
WHEN: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27
WHERE: Sunny Trails, 7510 176th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois
DETAILS: Five riders per hour-long session, organized by Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Channel Cat Talks
WHEN: 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 31
WHERE: Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: Hop aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi for a ride on the Mississippi River. Jack Tumbleson of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will discuss the history of the river. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Full Flower Moon Bike Ride
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Riverine Walks
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30; 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: North side of Credit Island, 2200 West River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Walk while learning about plants and ecology of the Mississippi River and its floodplain with retired naturalist and plant enthusiast Bob Bryant of the Native Plant Society. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Free Fishing Clinic
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Gate 1, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Registration for the clinic, part of the Fish Iowa! angler education program, begins at 8 a.m. All poles and tackle are provided. Open to Scott County residents, grades K-6. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will receive a free gift and a certificate upon completion of the clinic. Parents are encouraged to attend. Class covers fish identification, fish care and cleaning, casting instruction, fishing laws and ethics, lures and tackle. Sponsored by Quad-City In-Fisherman Club. Call 563-328-3281 for more information.
Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.