Channel Cat Water Taxi
Run the Rock

WHEN: 8 a.m. today, Armed Forces Day

WHERE: Rock Island Arsenal 

DETAILS: 5K, 10K and children's 1-mile and 1/2-mile races; Go to goo.gl/RYvBfG for more information.

Livefit with Lupus Hills of the Q-C Race

WHEN: 8 a.m. today

WHERE: Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire

DETAILS: Half marathon, 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 1-mile run/walk; Go to livefitwithlupus.org for more information.

Youth Fishing Derby

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today

WHERE: Lower Butterworth Park pond, 1800 Archer Drive, East Moline

DETAILS: East Moline Police Benevolent is hosting its inaugural free youth Fishing Derby. Entries must be age 5-15. Free fishing prizes and raffle prizes; free hot dogs, chips and Country Style Ice Cream. Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present fishing/outdoors demo. First 100 entries may participate. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and fishing begins at 10 a.m.

RAGBRAI training

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: Camden Park, 2701 1st St. E, Milan

DETAILS: 30/35-mile ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club.

Sunderbruch B&B Trail Races

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, Davenport

DETAILS: 10K and 5K; Go to facebook.com/sunderbruchBB for more information.

Rooftop yoga

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29

WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport

DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.

Strides for Clinton County Autism Run/Walk

WHEN: 10 a.m. today

WHERE: Camanche, Iowa

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1.5-mile walk; Go to strides4cca.com for more information.

John Hauberg Memorial Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City

DETAILS: Pay tribute to John Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920, with a group hike. A potluck meal will follow the outing, so bring tableware, a cup and a dish to share. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

Archery trap league 

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 22, 29

WHERE: 1624 220th St., Reynolds, Illinois

DETAILS: Test out Stick & String's archery trap machine this month. Go to goo.gl/VNEqw8 for more information about the machine. Call Austin Pinon at 309-429-1423 for more information about the league. 

Pizza Ride

WHEN: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 24

WHERE: Celebration Belle parking lot, 2501 River Drive, Moline (24-mile ride); Empire Park, 751 N. 20th St., Hampton (13-mile ride beginning at 5:45 p.m.)

DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail to Riverbend Pizza Place, 708 S. Main St., Port Byron. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information. 

Archery Basics

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon

DETAILS: Children will learn how to use a bow and arrow in this hands-on class. They must be in fourth grade or above to participate. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

Free Community Yoga

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Bass Street Landing Plaza, 17th Street, Moline

DETAILS: All levels are welcome. Go to goo.gl/CfJdpY for more information.

Superhero Ride

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.

The Wild 5

WHEN: Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Trinity Bettendorf

DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to runningwildusa.com for more information. 

First Step Riverfront

WHEN: Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Western Illinois University, Moline

DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile children's race; Go to goo.gl/EejpCs for more information. 

Guided horseback rides

WHEN: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27

WHERE: Sunny Trails, 7510 176th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois

DETAILS: Five riders per hour-long session, organized by Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

Channel Cat Talks

WHEN: 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 31

WHERE: Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline

DETAILS: Hop aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi for a ride on the Mississippi River. Jack Tumbleson of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will discuss the history of the river. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information. 

Full Flower Moon Bike Ride 

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton

DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

Riverine Walks

WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30; 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2

WHERE: North side of Credit Island, 2200 West River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Walk while learning about plants and ecology of the Mississippi River and its floodplain with retired naturalist and plant enthusiast Bob Bryant of the Native Plant Society. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information. 

Free Fishing Clinic

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2

WHERE: Gate 1, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Registration for the clinic, part of the Fish Iowa! angler education program, begins at 8 a.m. All poles and tackle are provided. Open to Scott County residents, grades K-6. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will receive a free gift and a certificate upon completion of the clinic. Parents are encouraged to attend. Class covers fish identification, fish care and cleaning, casting instruction, fishing laws and ethics, lures and tackle. Sponsored by Quad-City In-Fisherman Club. Call 563-328-3281 for more information. 

Guided Nature Hike

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 2

WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.

