Turkey hunting
WHEN: Remaining season dates in Iowa: April 25-May 1; May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Remaining season dates in northern Illinois: April 27-May 2; May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17.
WHERE: Iowa and Illinois
DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information.
Gilda's Run for Laughs
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: The District of Rock Island
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information.
Corpuscle Shuffle
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 5500 Lakeview Parkway, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays April 28-Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Girls on the Run Celebration
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information.
Prairie Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo
DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Onesie Ride
WHEN: 3 p.m. today
WHERE: Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Join members of the River Benders Cycling Group on this 15-mile ride with stops at Driftwood Pub, My Place the Pub, Bleyart's and Armored Gardens. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Walleye fishing tournament
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine
DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club.
RUN CRANDIC
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29
DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information.
Spurthi – A Race to Inspire
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to goo.gl/2hTUQE for more information.
Full Pink Moon Hike
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30
WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Hunter Education Course
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Wapsi Valley Ikes, 2454 260th Ave., DeWitt
DETAILS: Go to register-ed.com/events/view/114127 for more information.
Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 2
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
Canoe/Kayak Experiences
WHEN: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 2
WHERE: Pride Lake, Scott County Park, 18850 270th St., Eldridge
DETAILS: Free outing for paddlers of all levels. Naturalist Dave Murcia will provide equipment and instruction. Dress appropriately and bring water. Call 563-328-3286 to reserve a spot.
Spring Bird Count
WHEN: Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Illinois
DETAILS: Nature enthusiasts may participate in the 59th annual Illinois Spring Bird Count by counting birds at a park, their neighborhood or at their personal feeders. Contact Tim Murphy at 309-764-9779 for more information.
Tailwind Century
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Ben Butterworth Parkway, 5466 Old River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: 100-mile ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. Participants and their bikes will be transported by bus to starting point before pedaling back to the Quad-Cities. Go to www.qcbc.org/tailwind/spring for more information.
Cornbelt Running Club 24-Hour Run
WHEN: 7 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: North Scott High School, Eldridge
DETAILS: "Very long"; Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
Catfish Tournament
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Marquette Street boat landing, 473 S. Marquette St., Davenport
DETAILS: Entry fee costs $130 per boat. Up to three people allowed in each boat, which may carry a max of four rods. Five fish limit. Hosted by Twisted Cat Outdoors based in Warsaw, Illinois. Go to goo.gl/7cpAqA or call 217-242-5305 for more information.
Steve Klooster Memorial Run/Walk at Dutch Days
WHEN: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Robert Fulton Community Center, Fulton, Ill.
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1/4-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/KgRTue for more information.
Muscatine Community School District Race for the Schools
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Muscatine High School
DETAILS: 5K run/jog/walk and 1-mile timed race; Go to goo.gl/dqpXkJ for more information.
Cinco de Mayo 5K
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1-mile or 1/2-mile fun run; Go to ganzos5k.com for more information.
Tour de Brew Q-C
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: The fifth annual ride begins at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride will span about 40 miles along the Mississippi River and include stops at breweries and pubs in Iowa and Illinois. Proceeds will benefit three cancer charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children's Cancer Connection based in Des Moines. Registration covers a ride on the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Go to www.facebook.com/QCTourdebrew for more information.
Garlic Mustard Pull
WHEN: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: Volunteers needed to help remove invasive plant species throughout the park. Trash bags and water will be provided. Gloves, long pants and work boots or tennis shoes are encouraged. Meet at the overlook trailhead parking lot off Illinois 84. Call 309-496-2620 for more information.
Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.
Walk MS
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Go to goo.gl/vz2KQK for more information.
Wildflower Hike
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Join naturalist Michael Granger for a tour of the Wapsi woods in search of spring wildflowers, including bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches, trout lily and Jacob's ladder. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Mississippi Palisades Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Mississippi Palisades State Park (south entrance), 16327A Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois
DETAILS: Enjoy a spectacular display of wildflowers and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River during this outing on challenging trails with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Bring picnic gear and a dish to share for the potluck. Beverages provided. Bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Moonlight Frog Chorus
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 3155 52nd Ave., Dixon
Star Party
WHEN: Dusk on Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Monsignor Menke Observatory, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Free tour of the night sky provided by Dr. Mitchell, director of the observatory. Call 563-333-6141 on the day of the event for a recorded message confirming whether the star party will take place or must be canceled because of inclement weather.
QCBC Spring Picnic
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve shelter, 836 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: Hy-Vee is catering the lunch, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Attendees may participate in one of four pre-meal rides. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
"The Romance of Sylvan Island"
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: The free 45-minute play sponsored by River Action and Moline Parks involves a 1-mile walk around the island. Contact Chuck Oestreich at 309-788-1845 for more information.
Hidden Gem Tour
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 7
WHERE: Meet at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Attendees will carpool to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City for a guided hike through one of the unique parts of the park. Bob Bryant and Brian Ritter will discuss some of the rare plants and animals found at Loud Thunder. Cost is $10 for Nahant members; $15 for guests.