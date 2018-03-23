To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Icicle Bicycle Ride
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. today
WHERE: Happy Joe's, 408 South 1st St., Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: 28-mile route; Go to rbbcclinton.com for more information.
Black Hawk Hiking Club's annual banquet
WHEN: 5 p.m. today
WHERE: Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The $14 meal includes a choice of two entrees and three sides. Beverages included. After dinner, Dave Murcia, naturalist at the Wapsi Center, will speak about the ecology and geology of area rivers. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Spring youth hunt
WHEN: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25
WHERE: Three Hills Hunting Preserve, 2100 212th St., Bernard, Iowa
DETAILS: Scott County Pheasants Forever is hosting this free event for children age 8-16. Adults must accompany youth hunters. Lunch will be provided. There will be a gun raffle and an educational speaker. Raffle tickets cost $20. Call 563-879-3182 for more information.
Campground opening
WHEN: Friday, March 30
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Campsites are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to goo.gl/V8kCCz for more information.
Eco Egg Hunt
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Children age 3-12 may participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS scavenger egg hunt. Bring your own basket. There also will be a variety of hands-on activities for children and their families to learn about area wildlife and upcycling. $5 for Nahant members; $7 for guests. Proceeds will support environmental education and natural resource projects. Call 563-336-3370 to register.
Easter Egg Scramble
WHEN: Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Village of East Davenport
DETAILS: 5K, children's 1/2-mile race and Easter egg hunt; Go to www.scramble5k.com for more information.
Full Blue Moon Hike
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: This is a Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club event. Meet in the main parking lot across the street from the Illiniwek Campground. A club member will lead the 60- to 75-minute hike. Bring a headlamp or flashlight in case of cloudy skies. Interested? Contact Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com. Sign up at goo.gl/eLwkEv.
Summer Camp
WHEN: Register now
WHERE: YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln, 1624 Front St., Blue Grass
DETAILS: Outdoors-focused overnight camps for children age 6-17. Register before April 1 for discounted price. Go to www.scottcountyfamilyy.org/camp/overnight-camps for more information.
Spring Trout Season
WHEN: 5 a.m. Saturday, April 7 (opening day)
WHERE: Prospect Park, 16th Street/30th Avenue, Moline
DETAILS: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources each spring stocks 54 ponds, lakes and streams, including the two-acre pond at Prospect Park, with about 80,000 rainbow trout. Anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp. Go to ifishillinois.org for more information.
Hunter Safety Class
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Long Grove Civic Center, 141 N. 1st St., Long Grove, Iowa
DETAILS: This free class is sponsored by Long Grove Sportsmen and the North Scott Press. Lunch will be provided. Contact Mike Smith at 563-320-6575 for more information.
Crafting for Conservation
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Learn how to make tote bags and drink coasters out of T-shirts. Bring two old T-shirts and a sharp pair of scissors. All other supplies will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Hike No. 2,600
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Dubuque
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club for a 1.5-mile, 3-mile or 5.6-mile hike. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Sprint Into Spring
WHEN: Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Galena Recreation Park, Galena, Illinois
DETAILS: 5K and 10K; Go to goo.gl/huZ38D for more information.
Pam Pray Memorial Run/Walk
WHEN: Sunday, April 8
WHERE: Clinton Masonic Center, Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: 4-miler and 1/4-mile children's event; Go to goo.gl/EGLh6R for more information.
Fishing Has No Boundaries
WHEN: Register now
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Open to individuals with disabilities. Volunteers are needed, too. Attendees will spend the morning fishing on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 for a registration packet. Go to www.easterniowafhnb.org for more information.