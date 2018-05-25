To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Archery Basics
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to use a bow and arrow in this hands-on class. Attendees must be in the fourth grade or above to join. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Free Community Yoga
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Bass Street Landing Plaza, 17th Street, Moline
DETAILS: All levels are welcome. Go to goo.gl/CfJdpY for more information.
Superhero Ride
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Campfire Meeting
WHEN: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: "Food, fun and fellowship." Food at 5 p.m.; open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs are provided, but bring a dish to pass. Pop and water costs $0.50. Contact Marty at 309-236-8041 or go to facebook.com/BlackHawkStatePark for more information.
Kwik Star Criterium
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 28
WHERE: Village of East Davenport
DETAILS: Male and female cyclists from across the U.S., Canada and Europe will compete in 12 races throughout the day. Go to quadcitiescriterium.com for more information. Volunteers needed to help with recycling. Those interested should contact Dean "Bareback" Mathias of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club at mathiasdebdean@peoplepc.com or 309-737-8429.
Channel Cat Talks
WHEN: 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 31
WHERE: Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: Hop aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi for a ride on the Mississippi River. Jack Tumbleson of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will discuss the history of the river. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Full Flower Moon Bike Ride
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Taco Ride
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30
WHERE: Ben Butterworth Parkway near the Celebration Belle, 2501 River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail to The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City. Tacos cost $1.75 each. Ride spans 10 miles each way. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Riverine Walks
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30; 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: North side of Credit Island, 2200 West River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Walk while learning about plants and ecology of the Mississippi River and its floodplain with retired naturalist and plant enthusiast Bob Bryant of the Native Plant Society. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Free Fishing Weekend
WHEN: Friday-Sunday, June 1-3
WHERE: Iowa
DETAILS: Iowa residents may fish and possess fish without a DNR fishing license.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Boat launch parking lot along Great River Trail, Illinois 84/12th Street, Rapids City
DETAILS: Flat trails and road route with a few gentle hill climbs and great scenery. Contact Kathy Storm at kbstorm@aol.com or go to qcbc.org for more information.
FROG Hop
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline
DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile walk and children's 100-yard dash; Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
Fishing Has No Boundaries
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Clinton County Conservation is hosting this 5th annual event, providing fishing opportunities on the backwaters of the Mississippi River for people with disabilities. To volunteer, contact Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202.
Free Fishing Clinic
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Gate 1, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Registration for the clinic, part of the Fish Iowa! angler education program, begins at 8 a.m. All poles and tackle are provided. Open to Scott County residents, grades K-6. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will receive a free gift and a certificate upon completion of the clinic. Parents are encouraged to attend. Class covers fish identification, fish care and cleaning, casting instruction, fishing laws and ethics, lures and tackle. Sponsored by Quad-City In-Fisherman Club. Call 563-328-3281 for more information.
Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.
Milkweed Plant Volunteer Day
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Help plant milkweed plugs to support monarchs and their migration. Monarchs cannot survive without milkweed. Their caterpillars only eat milkweed plants and monarch butterflies need milkweed to lay their eggs. Volunteers will receive three milkweed plugs to plant in their own gardens. Coffee and donuts also will be provided. Go to facebook.com/IlliniwekForestPreserve for more information.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 3
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1800 1st Ave, Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail to Sunset Park, then take city streets to Milan and ride trails along the Rock River. Optional breakfast stop at City Limits Saloon & Grill on return. 20 miles. Go to qcbc.org or contact Kathy Storm at kbstorm@aol.com for more information.
Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, June 6
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
The Big Run
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6
WHERE: Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Timed USA Track & Field-certified 5K and children's run presented by Fleet Feet Sports, Davenport; Go to www.fleetfeetdavenport.com to learn more about this National Running Day event.