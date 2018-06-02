To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Free Fishing Weekend
WHEN: Today and tomorrow
WHERE: Iowa
DETAILS: Iowa residents may fish and possess fish without a DNR fishing license.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: Boat launch parking lot along Great River Trail, Illinois 84/12th Street, Rapids City
DETAILS: Flat trails and road route with a few gentle hill climbs and great scenery. Contact Kathy Storm at kbstorm@aol.com or go to qcbc.org for more information.
Free Fishing Clinic
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Gate 1, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Registration for the clinic, part of the Fish Iowa! angler education program, begins at 8 a.m. All poles and tackle are provided. Open to Scott County residents, grades K-6. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will receive a free gift and a certificate upon completion of the clinic. Parents are encouraged to attend. Class covers fish identification, fish care and cleaning, casting instruction, fishing laws and ethics, lures and tackle. Sponsored by Quad-City In-Fisherman Club. Call 563-328-3281 for more information.
Youth Fishing Seminar & Derby
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine
DETAILS: Registration for the free seminar geared toward elementary-aged children begins at 8:30 a.m. No equipment needed for the seminar, which runs 9-10:30 a.m. Derby participants must bring their own gear. Go to www.facebook.com/MuscatineCountyConservationBoard for more information.
Trail building
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Dorrance Park, 317 94th Ave. North., Port Byron
DETAILS: Celebrate National Trails Day by clearing brush and debris to make way for a new multi-use trail at this Rock Island County Forest Preserve park. "If you can dig a hole, you can build trail," according to Friends of Off-Road Cycling. Volunteers may opt to pull garlic mustard, an invasive species, instead. Similar events will be happening around the country. Go to qcforc.org for more information.
Milkweed Plant Volunteer Day
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Help plant milkweed plugs to support monarchs and their migration. Monarchs cannot survive without milkweed. Their caterpillars only eat milkweed plants and monarch butterflies need milkweed to lay their eggs. Volunteers will receive three milkweed plugs to plant in their own gardens. Coffee and donuts also will be provided. Go to facebook.com/IlliniwekForestPreserve for more information.
Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. today
WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Leisure/Social Bike Ride
WHEN: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 3
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1800 1st Ave, Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride the Great River Trail to Sunset Park, then take city streets to Milan and ride trails along the Rock River. Optional breakfast stop at City Limits Saloon & Grill on return. 20 miles. Go to qcbc.org or contact Kathy Storm at kbstorm@aol.com for more information.
Food Forest Care Day
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 3
WHERE: Blackhawk Gardens Community Food Forest, 1599 Garden Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers may mulch, mow, weed and prune the fruit orchard block and/or transplant goji berry and honeyberry plants. Bring shovels, wheelbarrows, mowers, weed wackers and drinking water. Go to goo.gl/K5ePAs for more information.
Kayak the Amazon
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3
WHERE: Cleveland Boat Ramp, Cleveland, Illinois
DETAILS: Paddle to Colona on a stretch of the Rock River, referred to as the Amazon, with members of the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group. Go to goo.gl/Qjcm2R for more information.
Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, June 6
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
The Big Run
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6
WHERE: Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Timed USA Track & Field-certified 5K and children's run presented by Fleet Feet Sports, Davenport; Go to www.fleetfeetdavenport.com to learn more about this National Running Day event.
Riverine Walks
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 6; 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9
WHERE: Hanson Hall parking lot (Lot H), Augustana College, Rock Island
DETAILS: Walk along the Augustana College slough and learn how native turtles, frogs and insects survive a cold winter. Professor Tim Muir will lead the discussion. Go to riveraction.org/education for more information.
Pizza Ride
WHEN: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 7
WHERE: Duck Creek Pancake House, 4405 State St., Riverdale, to Van's Pizza, Pub & Grill, 3333 N. Harrison St., Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. 15 miles. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Sunset Eco Cruise
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina & Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Board the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser, a 26-passenger boat, to catch the sunset on the Mississippi River. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
Bike "the loop"
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 8
WHERE: Lower Lindsay Park, 2100 E. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Ride the Davenport and Bettendorf trails for a loop ride. Lunch stop toward end of ride. 28 miles. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
Tour of the Mississippi River Valley (TOMRV)
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10
WHERE: Cyclists depart from Bettendorf (106 miles to Dubuque) or Goose Lake (69 miles to Dubuque). Return routes span 90 miles to Bettendorf, 46 miles to Goose Lake.
DETAILS: Touted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club as the "best RAGBRAI training in the world," participants will ride from the Quad-Cities to Dubuque and back. 196 miles. Go to www.qcbc.org/tomrv for more information about the 41st annual TOMRV.
Youth Fishing Derby & Outdoor Adventure
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 9
WHERE: Hennepin Canal at Geneseo Izaak Walton League off Illinois 82
DETAILS: Free fishing derby for children age 2-16. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing from 8:30-11 a.m. Bait and poles will be provided. Shore fishing only. Snacks and lunch also will be provided, and there will be prizes for everyone. BB gun and archery safety ranges will be open. Sponsored by Geneseo Izaak Walton League and National Wild Turkey Federation. Call 309-944-6522 for more information.
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9
WHERE: TaxSlayer Center, Moline
DETAILS: 5K and 1.2-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/qhs7XD for more information.
Strawberry Stampede
WHEN: Sunday, June 10
WHERE: Long Grove, Iowa
DETAILS: 1-mile and 1/4-mile road races for children 14 and under. Go to goo.gl/KHfPW5 for more information.
Canoe/Kayak Experience
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 13
WHERE: Lake of the Hills boat ramp, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Free outing for paddlers of all levels. Naturalist Dave Murcia will provide equipment and instruction. Dress appropriately and bring water. Call 563-328-3286 to reserve a spot.