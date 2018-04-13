Subscribe for 33¢ / day
THE GREAT RIVER-0802
A couple enjoys part of the Wildcat Den State Park trail system in August 2017. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.

Tent Sale

WHEN: Now through Sunday

WHERE: Active Endeavors, 3950 Elmore Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: 30-60 percent off outdoor gear and equipment. Go to www.activeendeavors.com for more information. 

In-Fisherman Swap Meet

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today

WHERE: QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island

DETAILS: Buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing or camping equipment. Doors open for vendors at 7 a.m. Free admission and tables. No guns or ammo. Biscuits and gravy breakfast, coffee and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 309-793-4820 for more information. 

Bird walks

WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. today

WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois

DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.

Rooftop yoga

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. today and every Saturday through Sept. 29

WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport

DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information. Call 563-231-9555 for updates. 

Illinois Loop Ride

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island

DETAILS: Explore the trails, bike lanes and sharrow routes throughout the Illinois Quad-Cities on this RAGBRAI training ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. 24 miles. Contact Dixon Novy at 563-221-9093 or dxnvy@mchsi.com for more information. 

Lourdes Catholic School Fun Run

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: Lourdes Catholic School, 1453 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf

DETAILS: 5K, children's dash and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/JCbV72 for more information.

Spring Fling

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today

WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche

DETAILS: Easter egg hunt for children age 1-12 at 10 a.m.; Learn about turtles that live in and around the Mississippi River at 11 a.m.; Paddle in one of Clinton County Conservation's 14-passenger voyageur canoes at 1 p.m. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.

Hike Eden Valley

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa

DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club at this 200-acre park in Clinton County, which features limestone bluffs, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill annual potluck

WHEN: 5 p.m. today

WHERE: Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave., Muscatine

DETAILS: Bring your own placemat, beverage and a dish to share. Call Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill President Tom Hanifan at 563-554-4819 for more information.

Bicycle Swap and Show

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, April 15

WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport

DETAILS: Swap space $10; show entry $1 per bike. Go to goo.gl/SXcpwC for more information. 

Davenport RAGBRAI announcement

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19

WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee is expected to announce the specific route riders will take Saturday, July 28, from Blue Grass to Davenport and the site where they will dip their tires in the Mississippi River.

Road Racing

WHEN: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 19

WHERE: Campbell's Island, East Moline

DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club is hosting this criterium-style race. Free for members; $5 for non-members. Go to goo.gl/nBYP2A for more information.

Disc golf tournament

WHEN: April 20-22

WHERE: Multiple Quad-City area parks

DETAILS: Players of various skill levels will flood area courses, including ones at West Lake Park and Devils Glen Park, for a tournament called The Rumble, organized by Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline. Go to ironliondgs.com for more information. 

Spring Scrabble Social Ride

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport

DETAILS: Fundraising ride benefits the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities. Registration costs $25. Ruby's is offering $30 bicycle tune-ups to registrants. Go to goo.gl/vGtcjS for more information.

Bass fishing tournament

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22

WHERE: Big Slough Recreation Area, Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois

DETAILS: Go to www.quadcitybassclub.com for more information.

Bandits Race to Home

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and Children's fun run; Go to goo.gl/vo6iJ7 for more information.

Sylvan Island Cleanup Day

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline

DETAILS: The city of Moline is co-hosting a major cleanup at Sylvan Island to celebrate Earth Day, Sunday, April 22. Trash bags, gloves, tools and light refreshments will be provided. Interested volunteers should contact Greg Johnson at 309-524-2410 or gjohnson@moline.il.us. Go to goo.gl/94XqgM for more information.

Nahant Marsh's Spring Cleanup

WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help. Projects include trash removal from Nahant's newly acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and litter removal along South Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. Gloves, tongs, safety gear, water and snacks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle. Call 563-336-3374 to register large groups. Register online at goo.gl/MG2fxZ.

Spring Volunteer Workday

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa

DETAILS: Celebrate Earth Day with Scott County Conservation staff and Friends of the Wapsi Center as they clean up the grounds and spruce up the facilities for upcoming events. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers also will be filling and installing insect "hotels." A light lunch will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

Spring Refuge Float

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche

DETAILS: Paddle the quiet backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.

Public Astronomy Night

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Niabi Zoo parking lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley

DETAILS: Join the Popular Astronomy Club after sunset for a free tour of the spring night sky. Weather permitting, the Moon and Venus among "other beautiful objects" should be visible. Go to www.facebook.com/QCPAC for more information and updates.

Gilda's Run for Laughs

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: The District of Rock Island

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information. 

Corpuscle Shuffle 

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 5500 Lakeview Parkway, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information. 

Girls on the Run Celebration

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information. 

Prairie Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo

DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

Onesie Ride

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Join members of the River Benders Cycling Group on this 15-mile ride with stops at Driftwood Pub, My Place the Pub, Bleyart's and Armored Gardens. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.

Walleye fishing tournament

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29

WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine

DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club. 

RUN CRANDIC

WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29

WHERE: NewBo City Market, Cedar Rapids

DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information. 

Full Pink Moon Hike

WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30

WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

