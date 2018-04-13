To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Tent Sale
WHEN: Now through Sunday
WHERE: Active Endeavors, 3950 Elmore Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: 30-60 percent off outdoor gear and equipment. Go to www.activeendeavors.com for more information.
In-Fisherman Swap Meet
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today
WHERE: QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing or camping equipment. Doors open for vendors at 7 a.m. Free admission and tables. No guns or ammo. Biscuits and gravy breakfast, coffee and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 309-793-4820 for more information.
Bird walks
WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. today and every Saturday through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information. Call 563-231-9555 for updates.
Illinois Loop Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island
DETAILS: Explore the trails, bike lanes and sharrow routes throughout the Illinois Quad-Cities on this RAGBRAI training ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. 24 miles. Contact Dixon Novy at 563-221-9093 or dxnvy@mchsi.com for more information.
Lourdes Catholic School Fun Run
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Lourdes Catholic School, 1453 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K, children's dash and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/JCbV72 for more information.
Spring Fling
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Easter egg hunt for children age 1-12 at 10 a.m.; Learn about turtles that live in and around the Mississippi River at 11 a.m.; Paddle in one of Clinton County Conservation's 14-passenger voyageur canoes at 1 p.m. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.
Hike Eden Valley
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club at this 200-acre park in Clinton County, which features limestone bluffs, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill annual potluck
WHEN: 5 p.m. today
WHERE: Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave., Muscatine
DETAILS: Bring your own placemat, beverage and a dish to share. Call Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill President Tom Hanifan at 563-554-4819 for more information.
Bicycle Swap and Show
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, April 15
WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport
DETAILS: Swap space $10; show entry $1 per bike. Go to goo.gl/SXcpwC for more information.
Davenport RAGBRAI announcement
WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee is expected to announce the specific route riders will take Saturday, July 28, from Blue Grass to Davenport and the site where they will dip their tires in the Mississippi River.
Road Racing
WHEN: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 19
WHERE: Campbell's Island, East Moline
DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club is hosting this criterium-style race. Free for members; $5 for non-members. Go to goo.gl/nBYP2A for more information.
Disc golf tournament
WHEN: April 20-22
WHERE: Multiple Quad-City area parks
DETAILS: Players of various skill levels will flood area courses, including ones at West Lake Park and Devils Glen Park, for a tournament called The Rumble, organized by Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline. Go to ironliondgs.com for more information.
Spring Scrabble Social Ride
WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport
DETAILS: Fundraising ride benefits the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities. Registration costs $25. Ruby's is offering $30 bicycle tune-ups to registrants. Go to goo.gl/vGtcjS for more information.
Bass fishing tournament
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22
WHERE: Big Slough Recreation Area, Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Go to www.quadcitybassclub.com for more information.
Bandits Race to Home
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and Children's fun run; Go to goo.gl/vo6iJ7 for more information.
Sylvan Island Cleanup Day
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: The city of Moline is co-hosting a major cleanup at Sylvan Island to celebrate Earth Day, Sunday, April 22. Trash bags, gloves, tools and light refreshments will be provided. Interested volunteers should contact Greg Johnson at 309-524-2410 or gjohnson@moline.il.us. Go to goo.gl/94XqgM for more information.
Nahant Marsh's Spring Cleanup
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help. Projects include trash removal from Nahant's newly acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and litter removal along South Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. Gloves, tongs, safety gear, water and snacks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle. Call 563-336-3374 to register large groups. Register online at goo.gl/MG2fxZ.
Spring Volunteer Workday
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Celebrate Earth Day with Scott County Conservation staff and Friends of the Wapsi Center as they clean up the grounds and spruce up the facilities for upcoming events. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers also will be filling and installing insect "hotels." A light lunch will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Spring Refuge Float
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Paddle the quiet backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.
Public Astronomy Night
WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Niabi Zoo parking lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley
DETAILS: Join the Popular Astronomy Club after sunset for a free tour of the spring night sky. Weather permitting, the Moon and Venus among "other beautiful objects" should be visible. Go to www.facebook.com/QCPAC for more information and updates.
Gilda's Run for Laughs
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: The District of Rock Island
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information.
Corpuscle Shuffle
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 5500 Lakeview Parkway, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information.
Girls on the Run Celebration
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information.
Prairie Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo
DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Onesie Ride
WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Join members of the River Benders Cycling Group on this 15-mile ride with stops at Driftwood Pub, My Place the Pub, Bleyart's and Armored Gardens. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Walleye fishing tournament
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine
DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club.
RUN CRANDIC
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29
DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information.
Full Pink Moon Hike
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30
WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.