Dawn birding
WHEN: 6-9 a.m. today
WHERE: Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Listen to the gradual increase in birdsong during this walking tour with members of the Quad-City Audubon Society. Coffee and donuts will be available. Go to www.quadcityaudubon.org for more information.
Bird walks
WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.
GOAT Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today
WHERE: Trails in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline.
DETAILS: The 5th annual Get Out And Trail ride is sponsored by Quad-City area parks and recreation departments. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will provide snacks and safety checks on the Mississippi River Trail near the foot of the Mississippi River Trail ramp, just west of the Government Bridge in Davenport. There will be other designated stops on the trails, including one near Sylvan Island. No registration required. Go to goo.gl/tnwUXx for more information.
Garlic Mustard Pull
WHEN: 9-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: Volunteers needed to help removing invasive plant species throughout the park. Trash bags and water will be provided. Gloves, long pants and work boots or tennis shoes are encouraged. Meet at the overlook trailhead parking lot off Illinois 84. Workers will be rewarded with a guided wildflower hike at the end. Call Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve superintendent, at 309-496-2620 for more information.
Pancake Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group, participants will ride to the Duck Creek Pancake House and back, about 14 miles total. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Youth Bicycle Safety Day
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. today
WHERE: University of Illinois Extension, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan
DETAILS: Participants will learn bicycle safety basics as they ride a course in the parking lot. Presented by the Milan Optimist Club, children will receive a free helmet, and they also will be served free hot dogs, chips and juice. Go to goo.gl/W21ck2 for more information.
Wild edible plants workshop
WHEN: 10 a.m. today
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Learn about identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. Attendees will sample "some wild flavors" at the end of the program. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Turkey hunting contest
WHEN: Remaining season dates in Iowa: May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Remaining season dates in northern Illinois: May 10-May 17.
WHERE: Iowa and Illinois
DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information.
Quad-Cities Distance Classic
WHEN: Sunday, May 13
WHERE: Augustana College, Rock Island
DETAILS: Half marathon and 5K. Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
Canoe/Kayak Experience
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 14
WHERE: Lake of the Hills boat ramp, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Free outing for paddlers of all levels. Naturalist Dave Murcia will provide equipment and instruction. Dress appropriately and bring water. Call 563-328-3286 to reserve a spot.
Yak & Yoga
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 14
WHERE: West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club for 45-60 minutes of outdoor yoga before hopping into kayaks for a one-hour paddle. Kayaks provided by Wapsi River Environmental Education Center. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Archery trap league
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 15, 22, 29
WHERE: 1624 220th St., Reynolds, Illinois
DETAILS: Test out Stick & String's archery trap machine this month. Go to goo.gl/VNEqw8 for more information about the machine. Call Austin Pinon at 309-429-1423 for more information about the league.
Ride of Silence
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: The global ride aims to raise awareness that cyclists have a legal right to use public roadways. Participants should wear helmets, not ride faster than 12 miles per hour, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. Go to qcbc.org for updates before the event. Learn more at www.rideofsilence.org/main.php.
National Bike to Work Day
WHEN: 6-9 a.m. Friday, May 18
WHERE: Bechtel Park, 499 E. 2nd St., Davenport
DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will serve Greatest Grains breakfast burritos and coffee to helmet-wearing cyclists on their morning commute. Beginning Monday, May 14, and continuing through Friday, May 18, the QCBC will serve breakfast to cyclists on their morning commutes to work and school. Dean "Bareback" Mathias of the QCBC will set up the primary "energizing station" from 6-9 a.m. near the foot of the Mississippi River Trail ramp, just west of the Government Bridge in Davenport. Interested volunteers may contact Mathias at 309-737-8429. Watch the QCBC's Facebook page for other specials at businesses during the week.
Youth Fishing Derby
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Lower Butterworth Park pond, 1800 Archer Drive, East Moline
DETAILS: East Moline Police Benevolent is hosting its inaugural free youth Fishing Derby. Entries must be age 5-15. Free fishing prizes and raffle prizes; free hot dogs, chips and Country Style Ice Cream. Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present fishing/outdoors demo. First 100 entries may participate. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and fishing begins at 10 a.m.
Q-C Riverfront/Armed Forces Day Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf
DETAILS: 35-mile RAGBRAI training ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club.
K&K Fly Fishing Clinic
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Middle Park Lagoon, 2407 Middle Road, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Hosted by K&K True Value Hardware. All skill levels are welcome. Max 30 people. Food provided. Register online at kkhardware.com/signup.
PIGTAILS II at Prairie Trail
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Starts and finishes in Ankeny's Prairie Trail community
DETAILS: 48-mile bicycle ride along the High Trestle Trail geared toward women. Go to pigtailsride.com for more information.
John Hauberg Memorial Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City
DETAILS: Pay tribute to John Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920, with a group hike. A potluck meal will follow the outing, so bring tableware, a cup and a dish to share. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Run the Rock
WHEN: Saturday, May 19, Armed Forces Day
WHERE: Rock Island Arsenal
DETAILS: 5K, 10K and children's 1-mile and 1/2-mile races; Go to goo.gl/RYvBfG for more information.
Sunderbruch B&B Trail Races
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 10K and 5K; Go to facebook.com/sunderbruchBB for more information.
Strides for Clinton County Autism Run/Walk
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Camanche, Iowa
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1.5-mile walk; Go to strides4cca.com for more information.
Livefit with Lupus Hills of the Q-C Race
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire
DETAILS: Half marathon, 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 1-mile run/walk; Go to livefitwithlupus.org for more information.
Archery Basics
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Children will learn how to use a bow and arrow in this hands-on class. They must be in fourth grade or above to participate. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Free Community Yoga
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Bass Street Landing Plaza, 17th Street, Moline
DETAILS: All levels are welcome. Go to goo.gl/CfJdpY for more information.
Superhero Ride
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
The Wild 5
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Trinity Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to runningwildusa.com for more information.
First Step Riverfront
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Western Illinois University, Moline
DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile children's race; Go to goo.gl/EejpCs for more information.
Guided horseback rides
WHEN: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27
WHERE: Sunny Trails, 7510 176th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois
DETAILS: Five riders per hour-long session, organized by Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Full Flower Moon Bike Ride
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.