Eco Egg Hunt
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Children age 3-12 may participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS scavenger egg hunt. Bring your own basket. There also will be a variety of hands-on activities for children and their families to learn about area wildlife and upcycling. $5 for Nahant members; $7 for guests. Proceeds will support environmental education and natural resource projects. Call 563-336-3370 to register.
Easter Egg Scramble
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Village of East Davenport
DETAILS: 5K, children's 1/2-mile race and Easter egg hunt; Go to www.scramble5k.com for more information.
Full Blue Moon Hike
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. tonight
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: This is a Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club event. Meet in the main parking lot across the street from the Illiniwek Campground. A club member will lead the 60- to 75-minute hike. Bring a headlamp or flashlight in case of cloudy skies. Interested? Contact Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com. Sign up at goo.gl/eLwkEv.
Summer Camp
WHEN: Register now
WHERE: YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln, 1624 Front St., Blue Grass
DETAILS: Outdoors-focused overnight camps for children age 6-17. Register before April 1 for discounted price. Go to www.scottcountyfamilyy.org/camp/overnight-camps for more information.
Cornbelt Running Club Women's 101 Run/Walk Program
WHEN: 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 2-May 14
WHERE: Centre Station, 1200 River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: $40 for the eight-week program, which began March 26; $55 for the program and Cornbelt Running Club membership. Go to GetMeRegistered.com/CornbeltWomensProgram for more information.
Spring Trout Season
WHEN: 5 a.m. Saturday, April 7 (opening day)
WHERE: Prospect Park, 16th Street/30th Avenue, Moline
DETAILS: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources each spring stocks 54 ponds, lakes and streams, including the two-acre pond at Prospect Park, with about 80,000 rainbow trout. Anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp. Go to ifishillinois.org for more information.
Hunter Safety Class
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Long Grove Civic Center, 141 N. 1st St., Long Grove, Iowa
DETAILS: This free class is sponsored by Long Grove Sportsmen and the North Scott Press. Lunch will be provided. Contact Mike Smith at 563-320-6575 for more information.
QCBC Spring into Bicycling Open House
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Lower reception area at the Freight House between Fresh Deli and Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club is hosting this event to promote various rides, including RAGBRAI, TOMRV and the Q-C Criterium. Organizers also will discuss bike safety and lead maintenance demonstrations. Beginner/leisure ride and mid-paced ride will follow open house at 1 p.m. Go to goo.gl/YLsRgU for more information.
Yoga on the Rooftop
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, April 7-Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Pancake Ride Kickoff
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group, participants will ride to the Duck Creek Pancake House and back, about 12 miles total.
Crafting for Conservation
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Learn how to make "no-sew" tote bags and drink coasters out of T-shirts. Bring two old T-shirts and a sharp pair of scissors. All other supplies will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Clean-up Day
WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: In preparation for the Sylvan Island Stampede, help clean up trash and debris along the single-track trails. Please bring trash bags and wear proper clothing, including gloves, boots, sturdy shoes and eye protection. Go to goo.gl/MRv99L for more information.
Hike No. 2,600
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Dubuque
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club for a 1.5-mile, 3-mile or 5.6-mile hike. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Sprint Into Spring
WHEN: Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Galena Recreation Park, Galena, Illinois
DETAILS: 5K and 10K; Go to goo.gl/huZ38D for more information.
Pam Pray Memorial Run/Walk
WHEN: Sunday, April 8
WHERE: Clinton Masonic Center, Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: 4-miler and 1/4-mile children's event; Go to goo.gl/EGLh6R for more information.
Outdoor Pingpong League
WHEN: Thursdays May 17-July 19
WHERE: Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Competitive and social leagues. Registration costs $25 per player. Sign up at www.armoredgardens.com.