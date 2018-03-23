Pankeys close in on 60 years at Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle
Within an hour Tuesday morning, 87-year-old Margaret Pankey filed an order from a wholesale buyer in La Salle, Illinois, ate breakfast and sold a combined hunting/fishing license to a walk-in customer from Hampton.
Pankey is approaching her 60th year as the owner of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, 413 2nd Ave., or Illinois 84, between Silvis and Colona. She and her late husband, Roy, opened the mom-and-pop shop in September 1958.
“A lot of the customers have been here since we’ve been here, just about,” Margaret said this week from her seat near the store's front windows. “That’s what keeps me going.”
While Margaret no longer walks to the shop from her nearby home, she still reports to work seven days a week. She drives herself and maneuvers around the building with the help of a wooden cane.
“If they (customers) don’t see my mom’s car out there, they stop and want to know what happened to her,” said her son, Jay Pankey, who oversees their wholesale operations.
'They have everything'
Jay delivers products, including live minnows, worms, crawdads and leeches, to about 50 full-service bait shops and 125 convenience stores in towns along the Mississippi, Rock and Illinois rivers. His territory extends as far south as Burlington, Iowa, and as far north as Savanna, Illinois, about a 140-mile span. He also distributes goods as far east as Ottawa, Illinois, about 90 miles from Carbon Cliff.
“We wholesale to most bait shops around the area,” he said. “Almost everybody has heard of Pankey’s.”
The longest-running business in the Village of Carbon Cliff — home to 2,150 residents — is on at least one top-10 list of Illinois' best bait shops at bestthingsil.com/bait-shops.
Jay's wife, Deb, mostly runs the retail side of things and Margaret tracks their finances, answers the phone and takes care of other administrative duties. She makes it a priority to keep in touch with those who have remained loyal to her family over the years. For example, Margaret recently wrote a get-well card for a longtime patron.
A family friend, Douglas Reed of East Moline, brought groceries for Margaret on Tuesday.
“She doesn’t get out much, so I help,” said Reed, a customer of 40 years and counting.
He called the Pankey’s inventory and customer service “nothing but good.”
“They have everything you want as far as hunting and fishing goes,” Reed added. “If they don’t have it, they can get it for you.”
Customers may buy, sell or trade firearms, too. Guns, Margaret said, gradually have become a bigger part of their business.
First-name basis
Buttons, a 3-year-old Maltese Shih Tzu mix with a pink collar, follows Margaret’s every move. The small white dog has a bed on the floor of Margaret’s office and another one in the windowsill next to her owner’s chair.
“She (Buttons) is a lot of company,” Margaret said.
Roy Pankey passed in 2002, just two years shy of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. He was 72. The Pankeys raised two sons, one of whom passed in 2008, and a daughter, who previously worked at the store before moving to Wisconsin.
In the early days, when the family lived in the house directly next door, customers could stop by and ring the doorbell 24 hours a day.
“If they wanted bait in the middle of the night, why we’d come over and get them bait,” Margaret recalled. “Usually my husband would watch the bait shop while I cooked supper.”
Neighborhood children back then would fill 3-pound coffee cans with worms after big rains and bring them to the Pankeys for a reward. They paid $10 for every can, Margaret said, which most children spent right away on candy and soda sold on site.
Jay and Deb now live in the house next door, but they no longer take late-night orders. However, it’s still not a 9-5 job by any means, Margaret said. Their business hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Margaret goes home between 4-5 p.m. most days, and Deb brings her mother-in-law dinner after close.
As competition with big-box stores increases, Jay said he will continue following the Golden Rule his mother has preached for years: “Take care of people the way you want to be treated.”
Deb said she knows about 75 percent of customers by their first name.
“Hey, Dick,” she greeted a regular Tuesday. “How are you?”
Lifetime workers
In an effort to pass fishing on to younger generations in the community, the Pankeys co-host a youth fishing derby in conjunction with the Village of Carbon Cliff. The annual event will take place June 16, one of Illinois' free fishing days.
"Since video games have come in, young kids just aren't as active outdoors," Jay said.
But fishing is a pastime for some families, including the Moorhusens of Cordova, Illinois, who frequent Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle.
"It just gets you out on the (Mississippi) River," said Sunny Moorhusen, who called the Pankey's establishment a "good family place."
"We all get our bait here," she said. "Whatever they (fish) are biting on, it's here."
Margaret, who turns 88 in August, can't imagine a life without her beloved bait shop, so retirement, obviously, is not an option at this stage of the game.
“What would I do all day long?” she asked. “That would get old.
"It's been a very good life," Margaret continued. "I will continue working as long as I can, probably until I die."
Jay, 60, and Deb, 59, don't plan on quitting anytime soon, either.
"I'm like my mother," Jay said. "I'll do it until I die."