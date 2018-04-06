Iowa
Multiple sources, including area anglers, bait shops and county and state park officials, contributed to the following fishing report, which was released this week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Mississippi River Pool 14
River levels are rising and are at 9.2 feet at Fulton, 12.3 feet at Camanche and 6.9 feet at LeClaire. This is up a bit from last week. Water temperature is around 42 degrees. Paddlefish season is underway, but success has slowed greatly. Sauger - fair: Mix of success and struggles from anglers, most of whom are using minnow rigs. Walleye - slow: Not many are being caught, but there have been reports of some sizable fish.
Mississippi River Pool 15
River level is falling and is 9.7 feet at Rock Island. This is up from last week, but it should begin receding soon. River levels throughout the district have stabilized and will slowly drop. River levels are still very conducive to angling, but the weather is not.
Lost Grove Lake
Water temperature is in the upper 30s. Boat docks, except for the one at the dam, were set up earlier this week. Largemouth bass - slow: Work the flooded trees in shallow water during the sunny, warmer days and out deeper around the trees at other times. Black crappie - slow: Crappies are still hanging out around the flooded timber in deeper water.
Illinois
Mississippi River at Rock Island
Croegaert’s Great Outdoors in Rock Island produced the following fishing report, which the Illinois Department of Natural Resources released this week.
Water conditions: Water temperatures are cold in the low 40s.
Crappie
Spotty: Anglers are trying to catch them with minnows at Sunset Marina.
Walleye
Spotty: Anglers are catching just one or two per outing; Try the river and Sylvan Slough.
Striped bass
Slow: Reeling in small fish with minnows while fishing for crappie.
Northern pike
Slow: Catching small-sized fish with minnows now and then while fishing for crappie.
Rock River at Milan
E-Z Livin' Sports Center in Milan produced the following fishing report, which the Illinois DNR released this week.
Water conditions: River levels are high in this area.
Walleye
Fair to good: Anglers have been successful using a jig and minnow. The bait shop is selling lots of minnows.
Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle produced the following fishing report for the region, which the Illinois DNR released this week.
Water conditions: Water temperatures are cold. Need warmer temperatures for increased fishing activities.
Crappie
Barely fair: A few nice-sized fish have been taken with minnows recently from Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area in Knox County.
Walleye
Fair: Anglers catching a few fish upriver toward Clinton with minnows; cast them into the main channel.
Compiled by Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen.