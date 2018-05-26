After reeling in a big fish, it's basically second nature for anglers to snap a photo of their catch and share it on social media.
This summer, if and when you land a lunker — or fish of any size or type — on shore, from a dock or in a boat, share your photo and accompanying story with us at qctimes.com/bestfish. The Quad-City Times is launching the Best Fish Photo Contest, sponsored by K&K True Value Hardware and R&R Sports.
Successful youth (17 and younger) and adult (18-plus) anglers in Iowa and Illinois may submit their photos in June, July and August for a chance to win prizes from the pair of Bettendorf businesses. Round one of the contest officially runs June 1-18, kicking off Iowa's free fishing weekend (June 1-3), but anglers may submit entries beginning this holiday weekend. Illinois' free fishing days are June 15-18. People may vote for their favorite photos between June 19-25, and one angler from each age group who receives the most votes will win a prize valued at $100.
The winners will be featured Saturday, June 30, in the Outdoors section of the Times.
Entrants must comply with state fishing regulations, and only fish caught during the 2018 season will be eligible. Contestants may submit multiple entries, however, they are limited to fish taken in Iowa and Illinois.
Rounds two and three run July 1-17 and Aug. 1-20, respectively. Voting will take place July 18-24 and Aug. 21-27. Winners in the second and third rounds will take home prizes valued at $100. Those individuals also will be featured in the July 28 and Sept. 1 editions of the Outdoors section.
At the end of the summer contest series, a grand prize valued at $200 will be awarded to each of the two anglers (one youth, one adult) who garnered the most votes.
Happy fishing!