The weather may not be seasonable, but there is no shortage of outdoors activities this month in the Quad-Cities. Numerous clubs and groups have events scheduled each of the next four weekends.
From fishing tournaments and bird-watching walks to rooftop yoga, pancake breakfast bicycle rides and road races, this guide we compiled has something for every outdoors enthusiast. You may find me Saturday near the trout-filled pond at Prospect Park, where I plan to practice casting.
1. Trout fishing
WHEN: 5 a.m. Saturday, April 7 (opening day)
WHERE: Prospect Park, 16th Street/30th Avenue, Moline
DETAILS: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources each spring stocks 54 ponds, lakes and streams, including the two-acre pond at Prospect Park, with about 80,000 rainbow trout. Anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp. Go to ifishillinois.org for more information.
2. Turkey hunting
WHEN: Saturday, April 7-Sunday, April 15 (Iowa youth); Saturday, April 7-Sunday, April 8 (Illinois youth)
WHERE: Iowa and Illinois
DETAILS: Regular season dates in Iowa: April 16-19; April 20-24; April 25-May 1; May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Regular season dates in northern Illinois: April 16-20; April 21-26; April 27-May 2; May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17. Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information.
3. QCBC Spring into Bicycling Open House
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Lower reception area at the Freight House between Fresh Deli and Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club is hosting this event to promote various rides, including RAGBRAI, TOMRV and the Q-C Criterium. Organizers also will discuss bike safety and lead maintenance demonstrations. Beginner/leisure ride and mid-paced ride will follow open house at 1 p.m. Go to goo.gl/YLsRgU for more information.
4. Pancake Ride Kickoff
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group, participants will ride to the Duck Creek Pancake House and back, about 12 miles total.
5. Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of every month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3370 for more information.
6. Crafting for Conservation
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Learn how to make "no-sew" tote bags and drink coasters out of T-shirts. Bring two old T-shirts and a sharp pair of scissors. All other supplies will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
7. Trash Cleanup Day
WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 7
DETAILS: In preparation for the Sylvan Island Stampede, help clean up trash and debris along the single-track trails. Please bring trash bags and wear proper clothing, including gloves, boots, sturdy shoes and eye protection. Go to goo.gl/MRv99L for more information.
8. Hike Mines of Spain
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Dubuque
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club for a 1.5-mile, 3-mile or 5.6-mile hike. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
9. Sylvan Island Stampede X
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 8
DETAILS: Friends of Off-Road Cycling's mountain biking race around the 35-acre Sylvan Island returns for the 10th time in 14 years. On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. on race day and closes 45 minutes before each race begins. Proceeds benefit Friends of Off-Road Cycling, or FORC, and will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve eight off-road biking trails in the Quad-City area. Volunteers needed; spectators welcome. Go to www.qcforc.org for more information.
10. Pam Pray Memorial Run/Walk
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 8
WHERE: Clinton Masonic Center, 416 S. 1st St., Clinton, Iowa
DETAILS: 4-miler and 1/4-mile children's event; Go to goo.gl/EGLh6R for more information.
11. Trail run
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 9
WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, 4675 Telegraph Road, Davenport
DETAILS: Group run with "trail-loving folks" open to all speeds and abilities. Hosted by Quad-Cities Trail & Ultra Runners (QC-TUR). Runs usually span 3-6 miles.
12. Pizza Ride Kickoff
WHEN: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 12
DETAILS: Ride Duck Creek Parkway to Van's Pizza Pub & Grill, about 9 miles total. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
13. In-Fisherman Swap Meet
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing or camping equipment. Doors open for vendors at 7 a.m. Free admission and tables. No guns or ammo. Biscuits and gravy breakfast, coffee and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 309-793-4820 for more information.
14. Bird walks
WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.
15. Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays April 14-Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
16. Illinois Loop Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island
DETAILS: Explore the trails, bike lanes and sharrow routes throughout the Illinois Quad-Cities on this RAGBRAI training ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. 24 miles. Contact Dixon Novy at 563-221-9093 or dxnvy@mchsi.com for more information.
17. Lourdes Catholic School Fun Run
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Lourdes Catholic School, 1453 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K, children's dash and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/JCbV72 for more information.
18. Spring Fling
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Easter egg hunt for children age 1-12 at 10 a.m.; Learn about turtles that live in and around the Mississippi River at 11 a.m.; Paddle in one of Clinton County Conservation's 14-passenger voyageur canoes at 1 p.m. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.
19. Hike Eden Valley
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa
DETAILS: Join members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club at this 200-acre park in Clinton County, which features limestone bluffs, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
20. Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill annual potluck
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14
WHERE: Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave., Muscatine
DETAILS: Bring your own placemat, beverage and a dish to share. Call Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill President Tom Hanifan at 563-554-4819 for more information.
21. Bicycle Swap and Show
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, April 15
WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport
DETAILS: Swap space $10; show entry $1 per bike. Go to goo.gl/SXcpwC for more information.
22. Disc golf tournament
WHEN: April 20-22
WHERE: Multiple Quad-City area parks
DETAILS: Players of various skill levels will flood area courses, including ones at West Lake Park and Devils Glen Park, for a tournament called The Rumble, organized by Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline. Go to ironliondgs.com for more information.
23. Bass fishing tournament
WHEN: April 21-22
WHERE: Big Slough Recreation Area, Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Go to www.quadcitybassclub.com for more information.
24. Bandits Race to Home
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and Children's fun run; Go to goo.gl/vo6iJ7 for more information.
25. Sylvan Island Cleanup Day
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21
DETAILS: The city of Moline is co-hosting a major cleanup at Sylvan Island to celebrate Earth Day, Sunday, April 22. Trash bags, gloves, tools and light refreshments will be provided. Interested volunteers should contact Greg Johnson at 309-524-2410 or gjohnson@moline.il.us. Go to goo.gl/94XqgM for more information.
26. Nahant Marsh's Spring Cleanup
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help. Projects include trash removal from Nahant's newly acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and litter removal along South Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. Gloves, tongs, safety gear, water and snacks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle. Call 563-336-3374 to register large groups. Register online at goo.gl/MG2fxZ.
27. Spring Volunteer Workday
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Celebrate Earth Day with Scott County Conservation staff and Friends of the Wapsi Center as they clean up the grounds and spruce up the facilities for upcoming events. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers also will be filling and installing insect "hotels." A light lunch will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
28. Spring Refuge Float
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Paddle the quiet backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.
29. Gilda's Run for Laughs
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: The District of Rock Island
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information.
30. Corpuscle Shuffle
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 1320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information.
31. Girls on the Run Celebration
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information.
32. Prairie Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo
DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
33. Walleye fishing tournament
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine
DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club.
34. RUN CRANDIC
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29
DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information.
35. Full Pink Moon Hike
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30
WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.