One student’s pipe dream of bringing mountain biking to his campus and community is becoming a reality.
Although Blake Knobbe no longer lives in the Quad-Cities, his class project spurred the development of new off-road trails at Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. They are expected to open to the public this summer, adding Bettendorf to the list of places in the area to go mountain biking.
“He (Knobbe) approached me about the trails, and we liked the idea, but he needed to put together an action plan,” said Matt Schmit, Scott Community College Dean of Operations. “He followed through on that with support both internally and externally, which makes it much more feasible from the college’s standpoint.”
Healthy Habits, a bicycle shop at 3441 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, backed Knobbe’s venture from the get-go in the spring/summer of 2016. The store’s staff placed Knobbe’s petition at the checkout counter that riding season to collect signatures from those who also wanted to pledge support for the idea.
After the college signed off on the plans, Bruce Grell, who owns Healthy Habits, purchased tools to build the trails, and his employees volunteered to do the dirty work in their free time.
Longtime bike mechanic Adam VanderLinden took charge of the grassroots effort after Knobbe graduated last spring and moved to the Pacific Northwest. The labor began last summer when VanderLinden and a small team of coworkers, including Bettendorf native Alex Freeborn, began flagging the wooded course’s boundaries and clearing brush from their desired paths.
A pair of connected loops that form a figure eight now defines the network of trails at Scott Community College, which will span 2-3 miles at completion.
Users eventually may access the trailhead near the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center on the southeast side of campus. The bike trails run along the college's disc golf course, which was installed in 2014, and separate hiking trails.
Although Freeborn called the course a "lung burner" because of its hilly terrain, riders of all levels will enjoy the added amenity, he said. Mountain biking enthusiasts in Bettendorf currently have to drive to Sylvan Island in Moline or Scott County Park in Eldridge to access designated off-road trails. Volunteers with the nonprofit organization, Friends of Off-Road Cycling, or FORC, maintain the trails at each of those locations in addition to six other spots, including Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton and Sunderbruch Park in west Davenport.
“We won’t have any gigantic jumps or huge wooden berms like you’ll see at Illiniwek or Sunderbruch," Freeborn said. "This is just a great little place to get some easy riding in before or after work if you don't have time to get out to the bigger ones.”
This marks Healthy Habits' first foray into trail construction. VanderLinden and Freeborn said they taught themselves where to start by studying tutorials on the International Mountain Bicycling Association's website, and they continue to learn by trial and error.
"This is our own little project, so it's kind of cool," said VanderLinden, who informed FORC of the ongoing work at the college. "They do an amazing job, but they have enough stuff to work on right now."
Creating a destination for the community motivates the guys to keep chipping away at it.
"It's a lot of work, but it will be worth it," Freeborn said.
Organizers hope to unveil at least a solid section of the trails this summer. Meanwhile, construction of Healthy Habits' future location at 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, is expected to wrap up this spring. The 7,000-square-foot building also will be home to a new brewery, Crawford Brew Works.
VanderLinden already mapped out his ideal post-work group ride from Healthy Habits to Scott Community College, about 2 miles via Belmont Road. After a few laps on the trails there, he envisions returning to the "bike and brew" site for a beer or two.
Others are welcome to tag along, he said.