Summer vacation is on the minds of all the students right now, and, of course, it’s on the teacher’s minds, too. I know just how hard all my fellow teachers work all year, and summer is the well-deserved break they all need so they can come back in August refreshed to teach their heart out with a new group of kids.
That also means that parents will be trying to come up with ways to entertain their children for the summer. As both teacher and parent, believe me, I understand the challenge that can come as summer goes on. Teachers still work plenty during the summer, so in between the four school-related events I will be traveling to this summer, plus other training and continuing education I will be doing, I am planning plenty of things for us to do as a family.
So I’ll continue a series of inexpensive summer vacations you can take with your family with a trip to Chicago, which is where I’ll be headed at least twice this summer, once for a conference, and later to a baseball game. I know that Chicago doesn’t sound cheap, but trust me, there is a lot you can do for so little.
Find a deal on accommodations
Chicago is close enough to us that you could take a day trip and save money by avoiding hotel costs. But if you can, stay at least one night so you have more time to take in the city. If you can be flexible in your dates, and likely travel during the week, you can find really great prices; a quick search on Priceline turned up hotels in downtown Chicago for under $200 per night. If you stay a little bit outside of downtown Chicago, they’ll be even cheaper. Also check Priceline Express Deals for even bigger savings. In bigger cities there is also the possibility of finding a good deal on Airbnb.
Look for free fun
I love Chicago. When I was younger, I thought I would move there someday. I did not, but my brother did, so I have done a good amount of exploring and I’m not even close to seeing it all. One reason is that it can indeed be expensive, so we tend to plan only one or two expensive outings each trip, and there is so much free fun to have. If you do a Google search for “free Chicago attractions” you’ll find loads of possibilities. But I do have a few favorites.
Go to Lincoln Park Zoo for a really great free zoo experience. I expected this to be something tiny, but it really isn’t. Of course there are lots of parks and beaches with plenty of free activities to do throughout the summer. Visit Millennium Park to get your pic taken in the reflection of “the bean” (actually named Cloud Gate) or in front of the fountain. Just east of that is Maggie Daley Park, which has some really awesome playgrounds for kids of all ages. My kids love the nest swings there. Don’t forget to check out Navy Pier, and if you’re there on a Wednesday or a Saturday night in the summer, definitely check out the free fireworks on the pier.
Splurge on something
We tend to spend a decent amount of money on food anywhere we go because there are so many great places to eat, so if you spend your days with the free activities, plan a nice dinner out somewhere. While there is an endless selection of restaurants to try, you can’t go wrong with one of the Chicago-style pizza places, plus sharing a pizza can be more cost effective. I won’t start a fight here about the best one because everyone has their favorite; you’ll have to decide that on your own. Or if you’re looking to hit some of the really popular attractions, you could spend several hours going through the museums or the Shedd Aquarium (one of my favorites). If you’re willing to spend more, and a few days there, look into getting a CityPASS or Go Chicago Card for a discounted rate on a group of attractions that can save you up to 50 percent depending on what you go with.
You do not have to spend a fortune to have fun and create special family memories in Chicago. Do a little research and find free activities that interest you and your family, and you will be glad you took the time to save some money.