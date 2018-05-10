There is no doubt about it; planning a birthday party is expensive. We want to celebrate our loved ones, especially our children, by throwing a large, fun birthday party, but we also don’t want to break the bank.
I completely understand this as I plan a party for my oldest. Of course, I don’t want him to feel like we are trying to cut back on what we spend, so it’s all a matter of being smart about how you save money, while still planning a fun party.
Plus, let’s be honest, the younger they are, the less they really care about the whole thing and it’s really more about the parents (which is totally okay!). Most kids are satisfied with some cake and presents, but as parents, we often want to go all out on our kid’s special day. There are plenty of options to consider when you are planning a party to save money that doesn’t make it seem like you are trying to save money.
Party at home or on weekdays
Of course, the first place to cut some money is the location. If you have it at home, you will certainly save some money because you aren’t paying for the venue. With our oldest’s birthday in May, it’s definitely easier to do a birthday at home because we can take advantage of the outdoor space as well than it is for our youngest, whose birthday is in January. There are also some advantages to having it elsewhere, like cleanup, so if that’s what you want to do, look into doing a weekday as opposed to a weekend. Some venues are more expensive on Saturdays and Sundays. Last year for my January baby, I did a party at an entertainment center on a Friday night because it was significantly cheaper than doing a weekend day.
Prepare your own food
You don’t necessarily need to plan a whole meal for a birthday party if you schedule it for late afternoon, which can save you money, but people do appreciate snacks, and, of course, some cake. Make some cute snacks that could even be tied to the theme of your party. Though Pinterest is not really my thing, there are lots of great ideas for party snacks. If you have the party at some venue, you could be forced to pay for the food the venue provides, but you can often bring in your own cake. Consider making your own cake. Cakes do not have to be super fancy; they just need to taste good. But you can find things to decorate your cake that are easy if you really want to make it cute, like cake toppers. Perhaps recruit a friend or family member to make your cake at a lower price than the store. I’m lucky to have an aunt who is super creative and can design a cake pretty much however we want. I also tend to send cupcakes to school for birthdays, and Sam’s Club has tasty cupcakes at a pretty good price.
Watch for deals on entertainment
If you plan ahead, you might find deals on what you want for the party entertainment. The last couple years, I have been able to get a half-price voucher for a bounce house through QC Deals that I’ve used for my son’s May birthday party. There have been deals on various sites for bowling, mini golf, baseball games, so lower costs doesn’t mean you can’t go do some fun things still. Just be willing to watch for deals and plan far in advance. Of course, you can also create some low cost old-fashioned birthday fun with things like pinatas and pin the tail on the donkey --— or whatever themed animal or character you need. Think about the theme of your child’s birthday and work the entertainment around that.
Having a birthday party doesn’t have to kill your budget. Plan ahead and think about where you can make some adjustments to still have the party you are hoping to have. But remember, it’s really not about how much it costs, because your child won’t know how much you spent. But they will remember that you made the day special for them, and they will have that memory that lasts a lifetime.