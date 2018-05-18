With summer just around the corner, plenty of families are considering how to spend those long summer days. Of course not everyone has the money for a lavish, long vacation. But you can certainly still get away from the house and make it seem like you’re in a completely different place just by spending a few days out camping.
I know several people who have an RV and camp many weekends from spring to fall, but you certainly don’t need all of that to have a good time camping. Admittedly, we have not gone camping since we had kids, but now we feel that the boys are old enough to really appreciate going camping, so we have that on our list of summer fun, if only for a couple days. We definitely do not plan on spending a lot for a little mini-trip, so here’s some ideas.
Go tent camping
We bought all the camping equipment and a giant tent years ago. Seriously, this thing is huge and can hold eight people with a little screened in “porch” area, so it’s plenty big for the four of us and our dogs. Your best bet is to invest in a good quality tent that you can use for years if you plan to make it a regular thing. We also bring air mattresses because we just sleep better that way.
If you’re new to camping, go local just in case it doesn’t go as well as you planned. Check out all of the great camping areas we have right around the Quad-Cities. The Quad Cities Conventions and Visitors Bureau website lists 12 campgrounds around our area. A tent site is relatively inexpensive, running from around $15 to $50, depending where you go. Some campgrounds have a lot of amenities included in that price, like a pool or mini-golf, which means you also get a lot for your money.
Fun in the sun
If you are in a campground with lots to do, you should have no problem keeping yourself busy throughout the day. But you don’t need a bunch of added amenities (that also generally comes with a higher cost) to have fun while camping. Take the opportunity to shut off all the technology and enjoy nature. Go fishing, go hiking, go swimming. Bring some outdoor games to play and enjoy some time with your family. Or just sit and enjoy some quiet time and read a book. That’s certainly on my list of things to do this summer.
Cook on the fire
You can cook a whole lot of things on the open fire pretty inexpensively. Of course, you can catch some fish to cook up, but that is certainly not something I’m good at. For us, some eggs, sausage and bacon for breakfast is really easy to do over the fire. Pick up some meats, cheese and breads for some sandwiches for lunch, so that you can even potentially pack up a bag to go on a hike early in the day and not have to worry about coming back for lunch. Cooking up some hot dogs on a stick is the way to go for my kids; for the adults or less picky kids, consider doing foil packet dinners. In foil, put in some ground beef or turkey, potatoes, onions and really whatever else you want with some seasonings and a bit of liquid of some kind so it doesn’t burn and throw it on some coals. You have yourself a tasty, easy meal.
Our summer calendar is already filling up quickly, but camping is definitely on the list. We’re hoping that the boys really love camping so we can make it a regular family activity. With our crazy busy lives most of the year, having a few days of downtime to get away with an inexpensive camping trip sounds really great.