If you’re not a strict grocery list maker (and follow it), you’ve probably been in a situation where you’re doing the grocery shopping, see something on sale, and think, do we need more of that? Not wanting to pass up a good deal, you pick some up. Then you get home and realize you have three other boxes of spaghetti in the pantry.
I really hope this is not just a problem I have. So at some point our pantry and freezers are jammed packed of things, and I realize I really need to use some of it up. If this sounds like you, too, then you need to do a pantry challenge. Or if you know you’re running low in your monthly budget, sometimes we all just need to “shop” better from what we already have so we do not have spend more any more money.
Take inventory
This might seem like an obvious first step, but unless you are ultra organized, you probably cannot see everything you have hidden in the back, bottom, or on the sides. I know I have cans of stuff on my top shelf. Do I know what it all is? Nope. I have a general idea, but I always find a can of, oh yeah, I forgot I had that. Go through everything in the pantry, your freezers (we actually have two regular freezers and one deep freezer), and your refrigerator to see what you have, and write it all down. Check expiration dates and dispose of anything you need to. Be careful with dates because some are best by dates, which really means you still have time to safely use the product, but it might not be at top quality. A lot of things are totally fine well beyond a best by date. Of course, use good judgement here. Yes, this can take a little bit of time, but I promise it will be worth it.
Meal plan
Figure out all the usual meals you make and plan to cook all of those meals from what you have. I know right now without even looking in my pantry and freezers, I can make spaghetti, tacos and chili. We all have those basic quick meals we know our families will eat, so we probably keep more of that on hand (and why we end up with five boxes of spaghetti). But here’s where the fun comes in. At least, I think it’s fun. Get out of your comfort zone and figure out some new recipes to try based on what you have. Think outside the box, and instead of your usual tacos, make a taco casserole with pasta. Google a few ingredients together to see if you can find new recipes that you may not have considered. Put some lists of items you have on Facebook and ask your friends to share their favorite recipes made with what you have. You just might find some new favorites.
Do not shop or limit shopping
Once you have everything down, no more grocery shopping. OK, if you want to go this extreme, do it. You’ll certainly save money. Make it a real challenge and see how many meals you can make before you have to shop at all. But in reality, eventually you might need to just pick up a couple things. If you need things like fresh fruits and veggies or milk to make a couple recipes, go buy those items with list in hand, and nothing else. For example, if you have meat, cheese, seasonings, taco shells or tortillas, you certainly could make very basic tacos, but if you love lettuce and tomatoes on your tacos, go pick some up. But then figure out what you can do with your remaining lettuce and tomatoes in another recipe so it doesn’t go to waste while you continue to cook from your pantry.
How long you can go cooking up whatever is in your pantry and freezers. Can you go a week? Two weeks? A month? If I really wanted to, I think I could make it a month just picking up a few basic items on occasion. Which means, with summer around the corner, when I have a little more time on my hands, I know I’ll be taking on a pantry challenge to use up all of the items I have accumulated.