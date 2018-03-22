Spring is here! Or not. Maybe Mother Nature didn’t get the memo. Even so, once spring arrives, Easter is just around the corner. It always seems to sneak up on me. The time leading up to spring break is always the most challenging for teachers (hello, cabin fever for everyone). We have spring break, and then boom, here is Easter. I realize I’ve done zero preparation and have to whip together some Easter activities and baskets. If you’re like me, I have a few ideas for you that won’t break the bank. Even if you don’t celebrate Easter, you can take advantage of some good deals out there for things that you want and need.
Easter eggs decoration
I’ll admit that I really don’t love decorating Easter eggs. But I know the kids enjoy doing it, so I suck it up and boil some eggs (actually, I’ll use the Instant Pot for this step because it’s so much better), and try out some cool ways to decorate eggs. I’m no Pinterest mommy, but there are lots of cool ideas out there to do this. One year we did a paper towel method that consisted of putting food coloring onto a paper towel, wrapping an egg in it, and then putting a rubber band on the end and refrigerating. They turned out pretty neat with a tie-dye effect. The nice thing at this time of year is that you can find some pretty decent prices on eggs, like an 18 count at Target for 99 cents starting Sunday. Plus, there is a coupon for a $10 gift card with a $50 food and/or beverage purchase, so if you still need to pick up items for an Easter dinner, this is a good option. Or, if you just need to grocery shop for the week, head to Target for some of your items.
Easter egg hunts
Kids love to go on Easter egg hunts, and you have a lot of options for this. Set up your own hunt in your backyard, or hit a major egg hunting event. We usually do both. My children love the events where there is less “hunting” and more just “grabbing” as many eggs as you can. The Easter bunny tries to make it more challenging for them at our house, and hides them in harder to find areas in our backyard. Nothing crazy at our house, just plastic eggs with a few pieces of candy and a few special eggs with some change, and one lucky egg with a dollar bill (something that my grandma did). You definitely do not have to spend a fortune to make it fun. You can even go a step further and create a scavenger hunt to find the eggs. If you aren’t up for creating your own hunt, and aren’t sure where to go for a large hunt, a quick search of events on Facebook for today and next Saturday brings up a variety of hunts, with some free events (like at your church or community park) and some for a small fee for good causes, like the Humane Society of Scott County’s Doggie Easter Egg hunt for your four-legged friend.
Easter egg baskets
I know the Easter bunny sometimes needs ideas from the parents with how to fill those baskets, and it definitely varies from family to family. Easter is not a big budget affair at our house, but there is still a visit from the Easter bunny. The Easter bunny only fills a small basket with a bit of candy and some little things, like maybe a small toy or Lego set, books or coloring books, and even practical things, like a toothbrush. I even heard in some families, baskets are filled with necessities, like some new spring or summer clothes, or summer goodies, like flip flops, swimsuits and pool toys. The stores are banking on the fact that Easter goodies still need to be purchased so there are lots of nice sales across the board over the next week if you check through the ads for anything that you need for Easter, or otherwise.
Take advantage of the sales over the next week to save some money. If you’re up for it, do some creative egg decorating this week, and don’t feel bad about posting it on social media as a brag. I love seeing what my friends and their kids come up with for egg decorating, and it gives us a new way to try it for next year.