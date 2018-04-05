If you’re anything like us, pets are a part of your family, too. We have dogs and have owned a cat, but we are definitely dog people. They are a loving, constant companion, but, of course, they also bring an added expense. Having never owned anything but dogs and a cat, I admittedly do not know a lot about saving money on other types of animals, but the same ideas should still apply. You do have to be prepared to pay for their care, especially food and vet visits (and hope they stay healthy), but having a pet doesn’t necessarily mean you have to spend a fortune if you know where to save.
Adopt a pet
You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to buy a pet. There are plenty of shelters and rescues with animals of all ages and sizes that you can adopt with very low adoption fees, plus you’ll be saving a pet’s life. Of course there are reputable, responsible breeders out there, but buying a purebred dog can certainly cost a lot more. Want a puppy or a kitten? Shelters get puppies and kittens, too, but you might just need a little patience to find the one you want. We found our chocolate lab at a shelter as a puppy because I was constantly looking for a lab and the cat we had was an abandoned tiny kitten that some students found in the bushes at the school where we taught. You can even find other types of pets at shelters, like rabbits and guinea pigs.
Vet visits
If you’re lucky, you’ll only need to visit the vet for routine checkups and vaccinations. But for many pets, as they get older, those costs may increase with unexpected illnesses or injuries. Our lab is 10 now, and just this last year has been diagnosed with diabetes, so she needs insulin twice a day and special food; she has also recently gone blind as a result. But she still seems perfectly happy, so we’ve adjusted to paying the additional expenses. Vet bills can vary widely from place to place, so you certainly should get some quotes on routine needs as well as unexpected costs to find the best fit for you. Some vets also do Care Credit, which is a credit card option to pay for vet visits (also accepted for some human doctors to pay for expenses not covered by insurance); the nice thing about Care Credit is it gives you six months no interest to pay for the bill. As long as you can pay it off in that time, it might be something to look into so you at least prevent paying interest when big expenses inevitably arise.
Food, treats and supplies
Generally once you’ve adopted your pet and paid for the initial vet visits, your biggest expense will be with food, treats and supplies. Like with anything, to save money, you want to buy before you need it and stock up when it’s on sale. Pet stores are great for a wide variety of products, but if you don’t catch the item you want on sale, you are usually going to pay a much higher price than you’ll find elsewhere. Look for deals and stock up when you can. The dog food we buy is often included in a gift card deal at Target of buy two of the item, get a $5 gift card, plus coupons are sometimes available. I also found that our dog food is available on Amazon Subscribe and Save and it’s $10 less there than the same size bag is at Target at regular price. It certainly pays to shop around. For things like pet beds, look to places you might not have considered, like Groupon, where we found a really nice, big dog bed for half the price it would be in stores.
You should not have to go broke to have a pet in your home, but you do definitely have to be prepared for unexpected costs. Remember that you should be bringing that pet in for their whole life (barring extreme circumstances), so if you cannot afford the expenses that might eventually come, like a senior dog having diabetes, it might not be time for a pet yet. But if you plan carefully and save money where you can, not only on your pets, but in your whole budget, and buy things on sale, a pet can definitely be worth the additional cost to bring additional joy into your family.