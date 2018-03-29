It seemed like March flew on by, and we’re just about into April. Tomorrow is Easter and April Fool’s Day, so if you have a family of jokesters, you might want to be a little cautious when you’re sitting down to dinner. Nobody wants to be surprised with a mouthful of shaving cream when you think you’re getting whipped cream. After an Easter potentially full of pranks, you might want to take advantage of some of the deals April brings, so the stores don’t fool you into paying higher prices later.
Spring cleaning items
Now that it’s spring, even though it doesn’t feel like it yet, you’re probably thinking about getting things cleaned up and cleared out for summer fun. This is the time to stock up on cleaning supplies, which you will see discounted over the next few weeks. If you’re in need of a new vacuum, you will find some good deals throughout the month. There are a couple newer models of vacuums in the Target ad starting tomorrow, and you’re likely to see plenty of others as the weeks go on.
Consignment and thrift stores
While you’re doing all that spring cleaning, you might find some things that you no longer need, so consider consignment to make a little money, or donate the items. Because a lot of people are doing this, you probably will find some great pieces at consignment or thrift stores at prices well below the retail cost. I just went through my own closet and will be taking in three bags of still nice looking clothes that I just don’t have an interest in anymore. If you shop these stores often, new items are being added constantly, so you never know when you might find something really awesome.
Tax day deals and freebies
If you’re bummed about owing taxes this year, at least the good news is that a lot of places offer some kind of tax day deal, or even freebies. Some restaurants offer deals with a play on the 1040 form by offering something on sale for $10.40. Check your favorite places to see if they are offering some kind of tax day incentive. Taxes are due April 17 this year, so you have a couple extra days to get that done as well. If you’re someone who waits until the last minute to do your taxes, some companies will be trying to capitalize on this, so you also might still find deals on tax prep software or professional tax services.
Earth Day deals
April 22 is Earth Day. Though this might seem to be an odd day to find some good deals, you likely will find some good deals on energy efficient items around this date, including large items, like appliances. Of course, we all should try to do our part to help conserve our resources all year long; saving money on large items certainly makes it easier. Plus, with energy efficient appliances, you should also see lower energy bills, so really it’s a win-win all around. Some stores traditionally even offer some kind of incentive for recycling old products from computers to clothing. Earth Day also occurs during National Park Week, so if you can take a trip to a National Park, you will get free entrance and can really take in all that the earth has to offer.
Easter clearance
Of course with Easter tomorrow, Easter clearance will follow. Most stores will go to 50 percent remaining stock on Monday. Consider stocking up on items that you will use for next year, like egg decorating kits or baskets. There are so many different types that you should be able to find something you like for much cheaper than waiting until Easter rolls around next year. You can often find a lot of cute household items in pastels or with bunnies on it that might not be totally “Easter” themed, but more spring themed that you can get away with keeping out for a few more weeks.
Hopefully you can take advantage of some of these good deals throughout April. You might need to do a little research to see who is offering the best deal or to see if you can score some freebies on tax day, but it will be worth it with the money you will save.