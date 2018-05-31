With the temperatures rising and the official start of summer here, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the busy times that summer brings. Sometimes that means we forget to keep track of deals and buy things at the right time, so before you get too busy with summer, check out the best things you can buy in June and get ahead of your shopping to save more time and save more money. After all, it’s summer, so save that money for more summertime family fun.
Dishes
Summer brings graduations and weddings, so certainly registries will include plenty of new dish sets to stock a new place. Because of this, if you’re in need of updating your own dishes, now is the time to find that new set. Keep in mind you might also find some deals that you can stack with other coupons, like at Bed, Bath and Beyond or Kohl’s. Of course, registries include lots of home items so you might also find traditional wedding gifts on sale as well.
Lingerie
June brings the semi-annual sale at Victoria’s Secret, which makes it a pretty good time to stock up on lingerie at not only Victoria’s Secret, but other stores as well. Because this brings in so many customers, you should be able to find deals on a wide range of items. To compete, take a look around at other stores to see if you can find deals on your favorite brands. You might be surprised at what you find. Check for coupons at all the stores to see if you can stack your savings.
Father’s Day gift items
June might not necessarily be the best month to buy tools, but you are bound to find some deals on items before Father’s Day that appeal to many dads, including some tools, but also outdoor items and, men’s clothing and accessories. Starting tomorrow at Target, there are camping items on sale and a free $5 gift card with a Goodfellow & Co. purchase, which is a men’s line at Target. You can also find deals on gift cards at a lot of restaurants. Even if you aren’t purchasing for Father’s Day gifts, take a look around to see what deals will benefit you. But you should hold off on grills as those will have better deals as summer ends.
Dairy products
June is National Dairy Month (because there is a day or a month for everything), so you will likely find deals on dairy all across the board, so check out deals from ice cream to butter. If you find a good deal on dairy items that freeze well, consider stocking up on what you will need for a few months. If I find a really good deal on shredded cheese, I stock up on that because it freezes well, especially for use in recipes where it’s just going to be melted cheese.
Of course the deals are not limited to these items; check out the deals as stores try to keep their customers coming in throughout summer when people tend to be busy. Plus start taking a look around at summer seasonal items for anything you might want to keep an eye on. June will fly by and by July we start to see clearance on lots of outdoor items. So if it’s something that you can hold off on, do that in order to find the best prices.