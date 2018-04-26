Spring has finally arrived, thank goodness, and the longer days just make it feel like I can get more done instead of wanting to sleep while it’s dark. I tend to feel less like shopping and running errands during the cold, snowy weather, so in spring and summer months I generally get back into it a little more. I am looking ahead to May and what things might be best for us to buy now. Of course May brings sales with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, but make sure it is still a good deal because some of those common mothers day gifts, like jewelry and flowers can actually cost more this month.
Party supplies
Spring and summer parties, graduation parties and the big wedding season will be starting up, so be on the lookout for deals on party supplies this month. You should see nice deals on disposable plates, utensils, decorations and possibly even outdoor games. One of our sons has a May birthday, so we certainly are looking for these items for a birthday party, plus we tend to follow that up with a more adult themed gathering. With the nice weather, people will be doing a lot more grilling out for these parties, including us, so also check out deals on grilling accessories, like grill covers and grill utensils to help you host that party in style. But hold off on grills because the best deals on those will come at the end of summer clearance.
Home appliances
Of course you find a lot of great deals around Black Friday, but Memorial Day offers the next best deals on home appliances. Check out the home stores, like Home Depot and Lowe’s, that tend to have good discounts on the biggest budget-killer items that we need to update our homes. If you know something will need replaced soon, this would be the time to buy and even just put it away if necessary until you remodel or update an area. I know our dishwasher is very old and on it’s last life I’m afraid, so this is one deal that I’ll be certain to take advantage of this month to save money on it now before it officially dies and we’re stuck paying full price.
Mattresses
May is one of the best times to buy mattresses, often also around Memorial Day. Many of us actually do not replace our mattresses as often as we should, which is understandable because the best ones can be really expensive. Mattresses usually max out at 10 years if you want to continue having a good night's sleep, and that number is on the high end. If you’ve been losing sleep, think about how long it’s been since you’ve replaced your mattress. It can be worth the splurge more often to get a better night’s sleep, but this is the time to at least spend a little less on something that can make a big difference in your life. I can tell you that when we decided to get a new king size mattress, it made a huge impact in how well I sleep. Never mind the fact that it takes up most of the bedroom; it was totally worth the money.
Spring apparel
If you’re still in need of some new clothes for spring and summer, start looking now. You’ll see plenty of deals in the stores for Memorial Day sales, and you likely will also find nice deals for some cute apparel for your mother around Mother’s Day. You’ll find better selections now than if you wait, but if you don’t really need the clothes immediately, consider waiting it out a bit because you’ll find the clothing begin to clearance out during the summer as stores start to gear up for back to school sales, which, as a teacher, always start far sooner than I like to see.
Star Wars merchandise
Star Wars Day is May the fourth. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you understand why. You’ll likely see some sales on Star Wars Day online. Check out Amazon and other stores you like to see if they are offering one day sales. Plus with the release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" later this month, I suspect we’ll see some new merchandise hit the stores and some sales on those as the release gets closer. If you have a Star Wars fan in your life, consider buying when those items go on sale and put it away for a gift.
May is certainly a good time to buy some big items. So if you need some of these items, be sure to keep an eye on the ads to see when it goes on sale, and be sure to compare prices across the stores to ensure you are indeed getting a good deal.