Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and have little opportunity to really build a savings.
Some surveys indicate that more than half of Americans do not have $1,000 in their savings accounts, which means that many people are one financial emergency away from having to make some really tough decisions about where that money will come from.
Financial experts say a person should have anywhere from three to eight months worth of expenses in their savings account in case of a job loss. For plenty of us, that’s just not really possible because little remains once all the bills are paid. That said, it is, of course, important to have some money in savings when the unexpected occurs so we don’t have to borrow money or charge everything. There are ways to start building your savings without making it impossible to do anything else.
Budget everything
Some people don’t have a set budget, which is the first important step to building a savings. For a month, write down and categorize every single cent that you spend. You might be surprised at how much money you are spending away on things that probably just aren’t necessary, like a stop at Starbucks or buying a new cute purse.
At the end of the month, really look at how everything breaks down, and create a realistic budget. Make a list of all of your monthly bills, including those that you might have on just an occasional basis. Deduct other necessary expenses, like groceries, household goods and gas. Then, take a look at how much you have remaining from your income each month. Compare this to what you spent Are you spending money that really could have been saved?
Most of us really can eliminate some of those extras and get some more in savings. Don’t forget to give yourself and your family a monthly “allowance” for extra things, like dining out or entertainment, because, sometimes, we all just need a night out. We just need to be more aware of how often we are doing it and realize that money could instead be saved.
Stick to cash
Debit cards are convenient, but they make things a little too easy for us to spend money. I’ll admit that I am totally guilty of this. I know how much is in my checking account so I just buy something and insert that card and it’s paid for. But there is just something about having cash in hand that makes it a little harder to let go, so put that debit card away.
There are methods to budget monthly expenses by using envelopes for all of the categories that you need to spend money on every month, like groceries, dining out and gas. Put cash in the envelope and use it wisely because once it’s gone, it’s gone. There’s no going to your debit card for more. You’ll be able to save more money this way because you won’t blindly just be swiping a card and you have to be very aware of how much money you have left in that envelope to train yourself that you might have to say no to that extra dinner out. While you’re sticking to cash, consider only using bills and save all your change in a jar to deposit in savings on occasion. It’s amazing how quickly that change adds up.
Cut the extras
We certainly live in a time of added expenses that our parents and grandparents didn’t really have: internet, cell phones, cable, Netfllix, etc. Do we need all these extras? Well, some of it we probably do. I mean, we really do need to have the internet for work, but I know we could get away with cutting some extras. If it weren’t for sports for my husband, I’d be fine to cut the cable altogether and keep the less expensive streaming options, which is what a lot of people are starting to do.
Take a hard look at what you are actually using because I bet you could cut some things out and not miss it. Look at the plans and packages you have. Could you go to a cheaper cell phone provider? Or bundle internet, phone and television together? Shop around to see where you can cut the costs, then put that amount you used to pay into your savings account.
Everyone needs to do what works for their own family and their own income level, but many of us, me included, can definitely work on our budgets and save more of our hard-earned money. Because in the end, if we have an unexpected expense arise, if we borrow money at the bank or charge it, we potentially could end up spending even more with accumulated interest. Any additional money you can put away now will be worth it when you really do need it.