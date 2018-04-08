Although most people clean their homes with some regularity, there are some bigger tasks that usually get missed.
That's why spring cleaning is a tradition worth keeping. Here's a top 10 tip sheet from Blain's Farm & Fleet.
1. Start at the top and work your way down.
Wipe down all walls and ceilings. Moisten a cleaning cloth with warm water mixed with a little vinegar and wipe.
2. Clean your windows and window treatments.
For inside windows, water and vinegar or a window cleaner will do the trick. For outside windows, you may want to clean with clear water first, just to get the dirt off, and then proceed with fine cleaning with vinegar or a cleanser.
As for window treatments, this is one of the most commonly missed areas and a task that is regularly low on the housekeeping list. People don't realize how much dust, dirt, pet hair and cobwebs window treatment collect.
Blinds can be cleaned with an all-purpose cleaning cloth and a cleaning spray for either plastic or wood, depending on the material.
Drapes can be vacuumed at the very least. If they are really soiled, they should be dry cleaned. Depending on the fabric, curtains can be washed in a home machine.
3. Dust ceiling fans, cabinet tops and display shelves.
On a daily basis, the majority of people really only clean what's at eye level. But sometimes we will need to drag out that step-stool and get those hard to reach places. Don't forget to dust and clean the kitchen cabinet tops, tops of tall armoires', china cabinets, book shelves and of course ceiling fans.
4. Now for the kitchen.
This means cleaning the inside of the stove and emptying out the refrigerator to clean that, too.
Cabinets are a big job, as they should be wiped down inside and out. It's easiest to break up the task one cupboard at a time.
5. The bathroom.
If you don't clean the toilet and shower every week, now is the time to do so. Also scrub the floor.
6. Think about closets.
This isn't a must, but if it's been awhile since you cleaned your closets, maybe it's time to take a look. A rule of thumb is to get rid of anything that does not fit or that you haven't worn (or used) in a year. Donate what you can.
7. A safe home is a happy home.
Do a walk-through of your house and make sure all the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working with the "self-test" and that they have good batteries.
If you don't have a CO detector, get one.
8. Wax and polish your wood floors, doors and furniture.
(This is a free pass for those who don't have wood floors or furniture.)
9. Clean your carpets.
Whether you want to call a professional or do it yourself, carpets need periodic cleaning.
10. And now the outside.
See tip above for windows. As for siding, use a garden hose or power washer.
Now, sit down and congratulate yourself.