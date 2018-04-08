Virginia Wayne will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, April 13, with a private family dinner. An open house for friends will be Saturday, April 14, from 1-3pm at Steepmeadow Condominium, 1337 21st Avenue, Rock Island.
Virginia taught at John Deere Junior High, followed by Denkmann Elementary and finally retiring from Audubon Elementary in Rock Island. She is a member of the A.A.U.W and Retired Illinois Teachers Association and active in several bridge and book clubs.
Her children are Bill (Jackie) Wayne, Dave (Gwen) Wayne, Jim Wayne and Liz (Sol Israel) Wayne. Virginia has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.