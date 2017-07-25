FILE - This is a April 24, 2017 file photo of the Jimmy Choo shop on New Bond Street, London. American fashion brand Michael Kors has bought luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo in a deal worth $1.35 billion (896 million pounds.) Kors said Tuesday July 25, 2017 the London-listed Jimmy Choo is "the ideal partner" that will be bolstered with further development of its online presence. (Lauren Hurley/PA, File via AP)