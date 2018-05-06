Local bowling

Iowa state USBCBA standings

Team standard handicapped -- 1. Old Timers 20 (Marshalltown) 3627; 2. Oddballs (Mt. Carroll, Ill.) 3584; 3. Bowlerama Lanes #1 (Des Moines) 3579; 4. Bimbo Bakeries USA (Maxwell) 3548; 5. Laneblazers (Newton) 3547

Team booster handicapped -- 1. Splits Happen (Marengo) 3255; 2. K&K Construction (Eagle Grove) 3236; 3. Clinic Pharmacy I (Iowa Falls) 3199; 4. Pin Smashers (Greenfield) 3188; 5. Bush Hog (Sigourney) 3181

Team open scratch -- 1. Elite Electric (Davenport) 3616; 2. EGP State (Belmond) 3551; 3. Tanks Tunes (Waterloo) 3544; 4. SkS Farms (Nevada) 3528; 5. Smokin Butt BBQ (Tipton) 3515

Doubles standard handicapped -- 1. Andy Risinger/Allen Mumm (DeWitt) 1536; 2. Randy Miller/Derek Miller (Elgin) 1529; 3. Jerome Lewis/Brianna Payton (Des Moines) 1522; 4. Trenton Marks/Steven Coffman (Van Meter) 1501; 5. Justin Boege/Joshua Snodgrass (Nevada) 1475

Doubles booster handicapped -- 1. Christopher Shannon/Lindsey Nilles (Independence) 1432; 2. Tyler Thesing/Kevin Leiran (Waukon) 1428; 3. Garret Ohloff/Brandon Guider (Postville) 1412; 4. Kena Warren/Valarie Losee (Pleasant Hill) 1342; 5. Larry Thompson/Tyler Thompson (Centerville) 1339

Doubles open scratch -- T1. Laurel Ely/Jordan Ely (Kellogg) 1525; T1. Bob Brummel/Josh Hepp (Le Mars) 1525; 3. Chad Peters/Paul Sterbenz (Clinton) 1516; 4. Michael Peters/Scott Rains (Muscatine) 1511; 5. Greg Ruopp/Chad Knop (Nevada) 1509

Singles standard handicapped -- 1. Justin Kern (West Des Moines) 807; 2. Shane McFarland (Pleasant Hill) 802; 3. David Donaldson (Postville) 801; 4. Matt Fleckenstein (East Dubuque, Ill.) 800; 5. Earnest Cubbage (Luzerne) 795

Singles booster handicapped -- 1. Dennis Smith (Des Moines) 758; 2. Kyle Mentzer (Independence) 734; 3. Earl Albertson (Pleasant Hill) 731; 4. Jeremy Carson (Independence) 724; 5. Dillon Richter (Primghar) 723

Singles open scratch -- 1. Jerran Marshall (Burlington) 824; 2. Jason Oskerson (New London) 812; T3. Ryan Wood (Council Bluffs) 803; T3. Bill Burkmire, Jr. (Des Moines) 803; 5. Jason Guest (Des Moines) 802

All-events standard handicapped -- 1. Brianna Payton (Des Moines) 2334; 2. Chris Roth (Marengo) 2321; 3. Christopher Clark (Sigourney) 2286; 4. Andy Risinger (DeWitt) 2242; 5. Richard Turner (Mt. Carroll, Ill.) 2241

All-events booster handicapped -- 1. Brandon Guider (Postville) 2185; 2. Rick Reiland (Eagle Grove) 2134; 3. James Mundt (Chariton) 2087; 4. Curtis Vry (Stuart) 2086; 5. Trenton Marks (Van Meter) 2083

All-events open scratch -- 1. Jason Oskerson (New London) 2347; 2. Jerad Helmers (Fort Dodge) 2287; 3. Andy Ehrlich (Dubuque) 2283; 4. Jake Stansbury (Bettendorf) 2275; 5. Bryan Bowers (Des Moines) 2272

