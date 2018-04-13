Jesse Day's daughter gives Relays $2,000 donation

On the eve of her 90th birthday, Virginia Day Wayne made a hefty donation to the Jesse Day Relays.

Before the start of Thursday's 83rd annual event at Brady Street Stadium, Wayne presented a check of $2,000 to the Relays. She was accompanied by three of her four children who also contributed on behalf of her 90th birthday celebration.

Wayne was Quad-City Sports Hall of Famer Jesse Day's only child.

"My dad would be so happy to know that the tradition of the Relays still continues after all of these years," Wayne said. "He knew they were an important part of the track season, especially to prepare for the Drake Relays.”

Jesse Day was hired as a math teacher and track and football coach for Davenport High School in 1923. He went on to win numerous championships in both sports.

Originally called the Davenport Relays, the name was changed to the Jesse Day Relays following his death in 1977.

