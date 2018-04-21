Allen, Aldridge earn CCIW honor
Basketball player Victoria Allen and track jumper/sprinter Travon Aldridge of Rock Island were chosen to represent Augustana as the winners of the Jack Swartz Award in the CCIW for the winter sports season of 2017-18.
Allen served as a captain and was the team’s Most Valuable Player while Aldridge was the Most Outstanding Field Performer at the 2018 CCIW Indoor Track & Field Championships.
There were a total of 97 Augustana athletes who were named academic all-conference honorees during the winter season.
The Jack Swartz Award is given to one male and one female athlete at the end of each athletic season. The honor is given by the CCIW, and each of the eight schools in the league are allowed to pick their own representatives. The only requirement is that the winners must earn a varsity letter in his/her sport and have a grade point average of at least 3.50.
