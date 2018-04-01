Mallards sign Muratore, Osipov to Chicago
After defenseman Dmitry Osipov was recalled to the Chicago Wolves Saturday, the Quad-City Mallards signed defenseman Tommy Muratore to a standard contract Sunday.
Muratore scored his first career goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rapid City Rush and has played three games with the Mallards this season, all coming on an amateur tryout agreement.
Osipov has played 30 total games this season with the Mallards, scoring one goal and adding four assists.
Benefit hockey game scheduled
The Quad-City Fire Hockey Team is playing the Chicago Fire Hockey Team Saturday to benefit Camp I Am Me, a burn camp that provides camp experience for children and teenagers who have experienced injuries from burns.
The two teams will play at the TaxSlayer Center at 4 p.m., prior to the Quad-City Mallards' regular season finale against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Tickets to both games are $15 and can be purchased at the Mallards' office in the TaxSlayer Center.
For information or to make a donation, contact Joe Kazmier at jkazmier@myqcmallards.net or at 309-277-1319, or contact Quad-City Fire Hockey captain Chris Elliott at 309-269-6377.
