Augie plans strength center project
Augustana has announced a fundraising project designed to pay for a $300,000 makeover of the Carver Center Strength Center.
Opened in 2004 to accommodate the strength and conditioning needs of 21 varsity sports, the facility now serves more than 700 student-athletes competing in 25 sports.
Plans include installation of new weight apparatus throughout the entire room, weight-room-specific flooring, renovations designed to accommodate use by 700 student-athletes and space for warm-up/cool down and agility training.
Renovations will be made once fundraising is complete through a project led by Kyle Ekberg, Augustana athletics gifts officer.
Zapolski named to NCAA committee
Augustana director of athletics Mike Zapolski has been named by the NCAA to its Division III Men's Volleyball Committee, serving a term that begins Sept. 1 and runs through the summer of 2022.
His assignment involves being part of the selection process and having a role in running the NCAA Division III men's volleyball tournament.
"Men's volleyball is a growing sport in the Midwest, and I am eager to represent this part of the country on the national committee," Zapolski said in a statement announcing his selection.
Zapolski, who has been at Augustana since 2008, has previously served on NCAA Division III committees overseeing men's basketball, men's tennis and women's soccer. He chaired the men's tennis and women's soccer committees in his final year of those assignments.
LumberKings plan open practice
The Clinton LumberKings open the Midwest League season one week from today at Kane County, but the Midwest League team is opening a workout to the public on Tuesday.
Gates at Ashford University Field will open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. workout, and discounted concession items will be offered at the event designed to give fans a chance to meet the Clinton team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.