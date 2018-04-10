Hawkeyes' Lee to be recognized
NCAA wrestling champion Spencer Lee of Iowa will be recognized Wednesday by the Iowa Legislature in Des Moines.
A resolution congratulating Lee for winning the 125-pound NCAA title will be read by the House of Representatives at 8:30 a.m. and a recognition on the Senate floor will follow at 10 a.m.
CCIW honors Vikings' Yamamoto
Josh Yamamoto, a senior on the Augustana men's track team from Palatine, Illinois, was named Tuesday as the men's outdoor track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Yamamoto won the 400-meter hurdles and led off the Vikings' winning 1,600 relay at the Wisconsin-Platteville Open last weekend. His time of 53.85 seconds in the hurdles currently ranks sixth nationally at the NCAA Division III level.
Jacob Mammosser, a former Rock Falls prep competing at Elmhurst, was named the field athlete of the week after winning the javelin at the Wheaton Invitational.
Speedway season begins Friday
The Davenport Speedway is scheduled to begin its 2018 season Friday with the Rebel 5k.
The event is part of the Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models, which has not appeared at the speedway since 2014. Late Models will be racing for a top prize of $5,000.
The evening program at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds also will include racing by Modifieds, Street Stocks and SportMods on the quarter-mile dirt oval.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors with children 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $35.
For more information, go to davenportspeedway.com.
