U.S. sled hockey team into gold medal game

Davenport native Kevin McKee scored a goal as the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team beat Italy 10-1 to advance to the gold medal game of the 2018 Paralympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea.

The U.S. will face Canada on Sunday, looking for its third straight gold medal.

The U.S. took a 5-0 lead after the first period and led 9-0 before allowing its first goal of the tournament.

McKee has two goals and five assists in four games.

