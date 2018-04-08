Motte, Osipov up to AHL
Following the Quad-City Mallards' regular season finale against the Cincinnati Cyclones, goaltender C.J. Motte signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL's Iowa Wild while defenseman Dmitry Osipov was recalled from loan by the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
The team also released forward Stanislav Dzakhov from his amateur tryout agreement.
Motte heads to the AHL for the fifth time this season, second with Iowa. He has gone 2-2-3 with a 2.52 goals against average and .915 save percentage in seven AHL games. He went 10-16-2 with a 3.45 goals against average and a .910 save percentage with the Mallards.
Osipov scored one goal and added four assists in 33 games with the Mallarrds. He's played nine games with the Wolves, notching one assist.
Dzakhov scored three goals, two in the finale, and added one assist with the Mallards.
Illinois adds JUCO guard
The Illinois basketball team received a commitment from junior college point guard Andres Feliz Sunday.
Feliz and his mother were on campus this weekend taking their official visit and he announced his commitment on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-2 Feliz averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season for Northwest Florida State College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.