Vikings collect tennis honors
After earning its first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship since 1985, Augustana men's tennis players and coach Jon Miedema earned a number of postseason honors from the conference.
The Vikings' Eric Pohl was named the most valuable player at the CCIW Championships, Miedema was honored as the league's coach of the year and the Vikings' Samuel Totten was awarded first-team all-CCIW honors for the third straight year after posting an 18-10 singles record and a 21-13 mark in doubles play.
Two Augustana freshmen, Peter Alex and Caio DeRezende, were awarded second-team honors. Alex won the CCIW title at No. 3 singles and DeRezende led the Vikings in singles victories with a 19-11 record.
Vikings' Totten receives award
Samuel Totten, a senior on the Augustana men's tennis team, has been named to the Google Cloud NCAA Division III at-large academic all-District 7 team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Normal, Illinois, native was just one of two tennis players named to the 10-member team. He is a 3.97 student in engineering physics and applied mathematics at Augustana, where he posted career records of 61-40 in singles and 77-41 in doubles.
Braves earn all-region honors
Four members of the Black Hawk College baseball team have been named to the NJCAA Division II All-North Central District/Region IV team.
Pitcher Devin Wessels, a sophomore from United Township, and outfielder Chris Liggett, a freshman from Blue Springs, Missouri, were awarded first-team honors.
A pair of Pleasant Valley graduates, sophomore outfielder Stephen Pim and freshman infielder Nick Acri, earned second-team honors.
Bees' Daxon earned region honors
Dylan Daxon, a senior on the St. Ambrose men's golf team, has been named to the NAIA PING all-North Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
The Rockridge graduate was one of 15 players named to the team, carrying a 74.5 scoring average to lead the Fighting Bees.
Five Ambrose golfers recognized
Five members of the St. Ambrose men's golf team have been named to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.
The Bees' Colin Evers, Devin Hartman, Adam Hutson, Zachary Matejka and Nate McMillan were among 180 men's golfers from across the country named to the team for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
