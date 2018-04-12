Jewell, Judd, others recognized
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, Western Illinois center Jacob Judd of Clinton and three Augustana College football players are among a record 1,251 players from 302 college football programs named Wednesday to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.
The society recognizes football players who are starters or significant reserves who carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher throughout their college careers.
In addition to Jewell and Judd, Augustana's Travon Aldridge, Nathaniel Magiera and David Oliger are joined in being honored by Iowa State's Jake Campos and Robby Garcia, Illinois' Nate Echard and Malik Turner, Northern Iowa's Lee Carhart and Jared Farley and Western Illinois' Brett Taylor and James Toergerson.
ISU women add guard
Jade Thurmon, a 5-foot-8 guard from Ferris, Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join the Iowa State women's basketball team.
Thurmon spent the past two seasons at Kilgore College, where she led the nation in scoring at 23.3 points per game and was named a National Junior College Athletic Association first-team all-American. She also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Iowa State's 2018 recruiting class now includes four players, including guards Maddie Frederick and Ashley Joens and forward Morgan Kane.
CCIW honors Vikings' Yamamoto
Josh Yamamoto, a senior on the Augustana men's track team from Palatine, Illinois, was named Tuesday as the men's outdoor track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Yamamoto won the 400-meter hurdles and led off the Vikings' winning 1,600 relay at the Wisconsin-Platteville Open last weekend. His time of 53.85 seconds in the hurdles currently ranks sixth nationally at the NCAA Division III level.
Jacob Mammosser, a former Rock Falls prep competing at Elmhurst, was named the field athlete of the week after winning the javelin at the Wheaton Invitational.
