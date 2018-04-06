Iowa adjusts starting times

Starting times for a weekend Big Ten baseball series between Iowa and Ohio State have been adjusted for a second time because of weather.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes are now scheduled to play a doubleheader at Banks Field in Iowa City beginning at 1 p.m. today. The third game of the series could be played on either Sunday or Monday, with a starting time to be determined.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments