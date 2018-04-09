Hawkeye earns Big Ten award
Allison Doocy, a sophomore pitcher on the Iowa softball team, was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week after going 2-0 over weekend to lead the Hawkeyes to a sweep in a three-game series against Wisconsin.
Doocy allowed 10 hits over 14 innings in the two games, throwing a 3-0 shutout on Saturday and winning a 5-3 game Sunday.
CCIW honors Vikings' Potter
McKay Potter, a faceoff specialist on the Augustana men's lacrosse team, was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Potter won 25 of 34 faceoffs as the Vikings opened CCIW play with victories over Dubuque and North Central last week and has won 110 of 148 opportunities in the last eight games. He also leads Augustana with 42 ground balls and has scored two goals.
DeWitt's Henning earns honor
Former Central DeWitt athlete Grant Henning has been named the Iowa Conference baseball position player of the week.
Henning, a senior catcher at Coe College, was 6 for 12 at the plate, hitting four doubles and driving in five runs in Coe’s weekend sweep of Luther. He also moved into seventh on Coe’s career list in runs batted in.
UNI sets football schedule
Northern Iowa has finalized a 2018 football schedule that includes five home games.
The Panthers will open the season with road games at Montana on Sept. 1 and Iowa on Sept. 15 before hosting Hampton in their home opener on Sept. 22.
UNI will host four Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents at the UNI-Dome, playing at home against North Dakota State on Oct. 6, South Dakota State on Oct. 20, Illinois State on Nov. 3 and Missouri State on Nov. 17.
The Panthers open league play on the road on a Thursday, visiting Indiana State on Sept. 27.
