Iowa coaches to seed state duals
The Iowa High School Athletic Association unanimously approved a wrestling advisory committee recommendation to allow coaches of state qualifying teams to seed the dual team tournament, starting in 2019.
The IHSAA has used similar pre-tournament rankings systems in baseball and basketball the past couple of years.
The advisory committee also recommended seeding the top eight wrestlers in each weight class for the state traditional tournament. The IHSAA board decided to table that recommendation until June’s meeting.
Two Hawkeyes win titles
Iowa sophomore Jermiah Moody and freshman Jacob Warner won United World Wrestling Junior freestyle national championships over the weekend.
Moody, a 165-pound native of Cambridge, Wisconsin, won his final three matches by a combined four points to win the 65-kilogram bracket while Warner, a 197-pound Washington, Illinois, native, outscored his opponents 41-0 to win the 92-kilogram championship.
Both wrestlers receive automatic berths in the best-of-three finals at the Junior Freestyle World Trials on May 18-20 in Rochester, Minn.
Two other Hawkeye freshmen, Max Murin and Myles Wilson, also qualified for the Trials with top-eight finishes over the weekend at Las Vegas. Murin finished second at 65 kilograms and Wilson took eighth at 86 kilograms.
Moody defeated Dustin Plott, a current high school junior from Oklahoma, 8-6 in his final, Warner beat Virginia Tech freshman John Borst 10-0 in his championship match while Murin lost to Oklahoma wrestler Dominick Demas 10-3 in the finals.
Iowa's Allgeyer honored
Iowa junior Nick Allgeyer was named Monday as the Big Ten pitcher of the week for the second time this season.
The left-handed pitcher from St. Louis allowed one run on five hits over seven innings and equaled a career high with eight strikeouts in Iowa's 4-2 win over seventh-rated Michigan on Friday, ending a 20-game win streak by the Wolverines.
The victory was Iowa's first over a top-10 opponent since 2008 and positioned the Hawkeyes to take two-of-three games during a weekend series with the Big Ten leaders.
Iowa hosts five nonconference games this week, facing Missouri at 3 p.m. today, Western Illinois at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 17th-rated Oklahoma State in a three-game series beginning Friday at Banks Field.
Vikings' pair earns CCIW honors
Two Augustana men's lacrosse players were named Monday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
Brian Hinsberger, a junior defender from Lake Zurich, Illinois, earned first team all-CCIW honors after sharing the team lead with 20 forced turnovers.
Midfielder Nick Zielinski, a senior from Huntley, Illinois, was named to the second team after leading the Vikings with 17 assists in addition to scoring 15 goals.
