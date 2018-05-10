Bees' Krieger earns academic honor
Morgan Krieger, an infielder on the St. Ambrose softball team, was named Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its Google Cloud academic all-district softball team for the second straight year.
The junior from Plainfield, Illinois, was named to the District 3 College Division team, which includes NAIA and two-year colleges in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Krieger, a three-time all-conference selection on the field, carries a 4.0 grade-point average as a psychology major at St. Ambrose.
Augie pair named academic all-district
Augustana baseball players Carter Amundsen and Mike Powers were named Thursday as Google Cloud academic all-district selections as chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America, honored in NCAA Division III District 7 which includes colleges in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Recognized for the second time, Amundsen is a senior outfielder from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, who carries a 3.94 grade-point average with accounting and business finance majors. He is currently hitting .311 for the Vikings.
Powers, a junior pitcher from Westmont, Illinois, is 7-2 on the season and leads Augustana's pitching staff with a 2.10 ERA, 11 starts, two complete games and 54 strikeouts. He is a 3.94 student in accounting and business management.
