Central DeWitt's Crane steps down
Central DeWitt head football coach Mike Crane resigned Friday, according to a release from the Central DeWitt athletic department.
Crane took over from Mike Miller in July last year and went 1-8 with the Sabers. He is currently a P.E. coach with Davenport West, where he previously served as an assistant football coach.
"Coach Crane did a great job organizing our program after getting hired last summer in late July," Central DeWitt athletic director Kurt Kreiter said in a statement. "He has been working tirelessly since that time, but it has recently became apparent that with his current position outside the school and the potential for additional challenges with schedules, that it would be difficult to continue moving the program forward with those limitations. I want to thank Coach Crane for his efforts on behalf of our athletes, program and District and wish him the best of luck."
Margaret McCaffery elected to board
Margaret McCaffery, the wife of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, has been elected as the newest member of the American Cancer Society Board of Directors. Her term began on April 18.
The McCafferys first became involved with the American Cancer Society in 2014 when their 13-year old son, Patrick, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. They have been actively involved with Coaches vs. Cancer, raising more than $1.3 million since 2010 to support the American Cancer Society.
Margaret continues to serve as a member of the cancer society’s National Survivorship Roundtable.
