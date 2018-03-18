Vikings' Ebel named all-American
Augsutana junior Nolan Ebel has been named as a fourth-team all-American by the website D3hoops.com.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Denver, previously awarded second-team all-region honors from the site, led the Vikings in scoring with an average of 16.4 points per game while shooting a team-leading 47 percent from three-point range and leading Augustana with 117 assists.
Ebel also shot 50.6 percent from the field and 76.8 percent from the free-throw line for the Vikings during a 25-6 season.
