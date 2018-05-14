Looper resigns as Iowa softball coach
Iowa is searching for a new softball coach following the resignation of Marla Looper on Wednesday. Looper decided to step down after eight seasons "to pursue other professional opportunities" the university said in a release.
Looper's contract was set to expire on June 30 after compiling a 172-247-1 record during her tenure. Iowa was 21-32 and eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten tournament this spring.
A national search for a new coach, chaired by Deputy Director of Athletics Barbara Burke, will begin immediately.
DeWitt's Henning is top player
Former Central DeWitt athlete Grant Henning has been named the Iowa Conference baseball position player of the year.
Henning, a senior catcher at Coe College, batted .415 and led the league in home runs, runs batted in and total bases. He also threw out nine of 13 attempted base-stealers in league play.
Also named to the first team was Dubuque pitcher Chase Kueter, a graduate of Bellevue. Second-team selections included outfielder Justin Jensen of Dubuque (Morrison) and pitcher Austin Bohling of Wartburg (Louisa-Muscatine).
Liggett leads seven honored Braves
Black Hawk outfielder Chris Liggett shared most valuable player honors in the Arrowhead Conference following a dominating freshman season.
The Blue Springs, Missouri, native hit a team-leading .458 and led the Braves with 19 stolen bases and was among seven Black Hawk players to earn all-conference honors after the Braves shared the league title.
Three Black Hawk sophomores, catcher Ryan Lorber from Davenport Central, infielder Andru Baxley of Fort Osage, Missouri, and pitcher Devin Wessels of United Township, earned all-Arrowhead recognition.
In addition to Liggett, Braves freshmen named all-conference included infielder Nick Acri of Pleasant Valley, designated hitter Sam Stonskas of North Scott and pitcher Nick Villasenor of Addison, Illinois.
