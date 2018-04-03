Vikings earn CCIW honors
Three Augustana athletes have been named the performers of the week in their respective sports by the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Hannah Willhite, a senior from Rock Island, was named the CCIW women's track athlete of the week after winning three events at the Viking Olympics. Willhite earned the 100- and 200-meter dash titles and ran the second leg on a 400 relay that set meet and school record of 47.87 seconds.
Ethan Ehlers, a senior from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was named the men's field athlete of the week after winning the shot put and discus at the Viking Olympics. Ehlers won the shot put with a school-record throw of 55 feet, 10.5 inches.
Jack Neenan, a freshman from Naperville, Illinois, was named the CCIW men's golfer of the week after tying for fourth place in medalist play at the Jim Wetherbee Memorial Invitational at Galesburg, Illinois.
Bees receive CCAC awards
St. Ambrose softball pitcher Ashley Yattoni and men's volleyball player Jaylen Clark have earned weekly honors from the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Yattoni, a senior from Pleasant Valley, allowed four hits over 10 innings while winning two games last week to move to 8-1 on the year.
Clark, a freshman opposite hitter from Las Vegas, had a .731 hitting percentage on 21 kills while committing two errors in 26 total chances in a pair of wins.
KCAC honors Bees' Zia
Elizabeth Zia, a St. Ambrose freshman from Chicago, was named Tuesday as the women's lacrosse defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Zia recorded 12 saves in helping St. Ambrose to a 13-11 win at Cornell, giving up two goals over the final 25-plus minutes to help the Bees overcome a four-goal deficit.
Iowa alters weekend series
The Iowa baseball team has altered the schedule for a weekend series against Ohio State at Banks Field. The series was originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday, but will now include games at 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.