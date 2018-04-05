ISU sets spring game activities
Iowa State has scheduled a number of activities for fans surrounding the Cyclone Gridiron Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 14, at Jack Trice Stadium.
There is free admission for the game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. and will feature former Cyclones and current NFL players Kelechi Osemele, Ahtyba Rubin, Chris Washington and Ellis Hobbs as honorary captains.
The Cyclone Gridiron Club Tailgate will be held at 11 a.m. just north of the Jacobson Building, and tickets, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students high school age or younger, include a meal and beverages. Coach Matt Campbell is scheduled to speak at noon, and a number of former Cyclones are scheduled to attend.
A Cyclone Carnival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in lot C6 and on tent row and will include carnival rides, organizational sales, food vendors and family activities.
A Junior Cyclone Club Football Clinic will be held from 11 a.m.-noon at the Bergstrom Indoor Facility, open to Junior Cyclone Club members with pre-registration required.
Fans will also have a chance to take a photo with the Liberty Bowl trophy at a booth located on the Jacobson Plaza.
Gates at Jack Trice Stadium for the spring game will open at noon with entry through gates 1 and 3. Seating will be limited to the east side of the stadium only.
Parking will be available on a first come, first served basis in all A, B, C and D lots. ADA parking and entrance will be in lot S1 and through Gate 3, with access available through the elevator in the southeast corner of the Sukup End Zone Club.
