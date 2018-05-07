Schwerbrock among Augie recruits
Jacob Schwerbrock, a 6-foot-8 forward from Kewanee Wethersfield, is among four members of the Augustana men's basketball recruiting class for 2018.
Schwerbrock averaged 16.1 points, 8 rebounds and 1.52 blocks while earning Class 1A all-state recognition in Illinois.
He is joined by 6-1 point guard Caden Hoffman of Rancho Solano Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, 5-11 guard Luke Johnson of Longmont, Colorado and 6-4 wing Joshua Boulanger of Chicago Brother Rice in the recruiting class for a program which loses just two players from last season's 25-6 team which reached the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
Hoffman and Johnson earned all-state honors after leading their teams to state championships, while Boulanger was an honorable mention all-metro pick in Chicago in addition to earning all-Chicago Catholic League recognition.
CCIW honors Vikings' Ruch
Augustana second baseman Haley Ruch was named Monday as a first-team all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selection in softball.
The junior from Frankfort, Illinois, hit .457 with two doubles and one home run in CCIW play this season, ranking fifth in the conference with a .512 on-base percentage. She finished the season with a .387 batting average, the second-best average among Vikings players.
