Black Hawk 16th after first round
Black Hawk College was in 16th place Monday following the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II men's golf championships in Foley, Alabama.
Tyler (Texas) Junior College had a two-stroke lead over Mississippi Gulf Coast and Parkland (Illinois). Black Hawk was 30 strokes off the pace.
Lake Koenig led the Braves with a 78, trying for 63rd place.
Braves' Jump, Huber honored
Black Hawk golfer Austin Jump and Braves coach Gary Huber were honored Sunday night at a banquet prior to the start of the NJCAA Division II tournament.
Jump, a sophomore from Geneseo who led Black Hawk with a scoring average of 74.5 strokes per 18 holes, was named to the PING all-Central Region team.
Huber, the Braves' coach since 1999, was inducted into the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame during the event. Huber's teams have won 14 NJCAA Region IV championships and 11 Arrowhead Conference championships.
McCumsey joins Bees' program
Ty McCumsey, a senior at Davenport Assumption who bowls for Davenport North, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's bowling program at St. Ambrose.
McCumsey finished third individually earlier this year at the Iowa state high school championships and has helped the Wildcats to three top-four finishes in the state meet over the past four seasons.
Kansas fires athletic director
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger on Monday, with Chancellor Douglas Girod noting "progress has been elusive" in some areas other than the storied Jayhawks men's basketball program.
The chancellor said Zenger had been a "loyal Jayhawk" and that athletics programs had improved. The men's basketball team reached the Final Four earlier this year.
"But the department continues to face a number of challenges, and progress in key areas has been elusive," Girod said. "To achieve the level of success we need and expect, a change in leadership is necessary."
Zenger had been at Kansas since 2011. Deputy director Sean Lester will serve as interim athletic director while the university searches for a replacement.
Buckeyes QB headed to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is transferring to LSU, where he will be eligible to play immediately and compete for the Tigers' starting job.
Burrow recently graduated from Ohio State and has two years of eligibility remaining. He spent three seasons at Ohio State but was never able to work his way to the top of a crowded depth chart that included J.T. Barrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.