Basketball skills clinic held to benefit two Q-C families
Pure Sweat Basketball, led by skills coach Jordan Delp, will hold a basketball clinic on Friday at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana College campus. The event is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The clinic, which runs from 1-3 p.m., is $25 per individual. All proceeds will benefit a pair of Quad-City families — the Rangels and Naus.
Stephanie Rangel, wife of coach Pat Rangel, recently was diagnosed with breast cancer and has started her first rounds of chemotherapy.
Bettendorf baseball coach Brandon Nau and his wife, Sarah, recently lost their son Beckett to a rare combination of genetic disorders.
Delp said the proceeds from this clinic will be split evenly between the two families.
To register for the clinic, visit https://register.myonlinecamp.com/camp.cfm?sport=4&id=115952
USBWA awards Iowa's Gustafson
Iowa junior Megan Gustafson was named Tuesday as a second-team all-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association, among a group of 11 players named to the top two teams by the organization.
The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin is the fourth Hawkeye to be named an all-American by the USBWA, joining Michelle Edwards in 1988, Nicole Tunsil in 1994 and Samantha Logic in 2015.
Gustafson averaged 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and shot 67.1 percent from the field while leading Iowa to a 24-8 record during the recently completed season.
Bees duo earns all-American honors
St. Ambrose women's bowlers Natalie Koprowitz and Kayla Crawford have been named to the NAIA all-American team.
Koprowitz, a freshman from Girard, Illinois, was awarded first-team honors while Crawford was named to the second team. A junior from United Township, Crawford has earned all-American honors the past two seasons in the sport.
They helped lead St. Ambrose to a fourth-place finish at last weekend's NAIA National Invitational in Highland, Indiana.
Ambrose midfielder honored
Anthony Incesti, a midfielder on the St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team, was named Tuesday as the offensive player of the week in the sport in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Incesti scored four goals in both a loss to Missouri Baptist and in a win over Lindenwood-Belleville, a game when he also recorded an assist.
Bees sweep CCAC recognition
St. Ambrose swept weekly men's volleyball awards in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Nathan Heller, a sophomore middle hitter, was named the CCAC attacker of the week after recording a .536 attack percentage with 17 kills and only two errors in 28 chances over two matches.
Riley Anderson was named the CCAC defender of the week for the third time this season after finishing clean on all 37 of his pass attempts and averaging 2.88 digs per set.
The Bees' Austin Royer earned CCAC setter of the week honors for the fourth time this season while averaging 10.9 assists per set in two matches, including a 53-assist effort in a five-set win over Clarke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.