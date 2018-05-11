Bees midfielder honored
Sara Goeddel, a midfielder on the St. Ambrose women's lacrosse team, was named Friday to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete team.
One of 58 players recognized nationally, the junior from St. Louis met the requirements of maintaining a grade-point average of 3.50. A 14-game starter, Goeddel finished with three goals and two assists for a Bees program which finished its first intercollegiate season with a 9-5 record.
